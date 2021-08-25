Stillwater High volleyball snaps losing streak with win against Moore

After four close sets against Moore, the Stillwater High volleyball team had one last shot for a victory.

As the girls gathered in their huddle before the fifth set, coaches Drue Brown and Allison Rattay shared a message to give the Lady Pioneers some extra competitive energy.

“(We were) just letting them know, ‘You get one chance to break the losing streak,’” Brown said. “‘You got a fifth set. It’s all on the line. If you walk away feeling like you haven’t given everything, the only person you can blame is yourself.’”

They didn’t have to blame anyone for anything.

The Lady Pioneers responded with effort and enthusiasm, emphatically winning the fifth set to seal a 3-2 (25-23, 26-24, 19-25, 25-27, 15-8) victory against the Lions on Tuesday night at Pioneer Fieldhouse. Stillwater (2-8) snapped an eight-match losing streak and claimed its first win since its opener against Ponca City.

“It was big-time,” Brown said. “I thought that everybody really contributed all across the board.”

Brown, the junior varsity coach, filled in for varsity coach Kyle Liechti, who was “unavailable” Tuesday night, Brown said. After a lengthy JV matchup, Brown turned around and immediately coached five varsity sets.

Although the job wasn’t completely unfamiliar to Brown – he and Liechti had communicated via text message about varsity rotations – the girls had little time to adapt to playing for a different coach. The change could have thrown them off, but instead, they stuck to their game, keeping Moore from making the big runs that other opponents have used to cause trouble for the Lady Pioneers.

All of the first four sets were close. Although the Lions claimed the third and fourth sets, Stillwater didn’t let Moore have any easy victories. Throughout the fourth set, the Lions and Lady Pioneers reached multiple ties and swapped leads, but after Stillwater senior Daryn Reese made a kill to knot the set at 25, Moore answered with two points to force the fifth.

Then Stillwater took control.

From the time the Lady Pioneers had a 4-3 lead in the fifth set, they refused to let the Lions make a comeback. Junior Camryn Farley’s kill extended Stillwater’s lead to 7-3, and Reese recorded back-to-back aces to pull ahead of Moore 10-4.

“Daryn is a very smart player,” Brown said. “She’s very athletic – I don’t want to take anything away from her athleticism, because she can swing – but she comes up in big moments. She’s reading the floor really well.”

After each critical moment, the Lady Pioneers reacted with more spirit, yelling and pumping their fists as they relished the opportunity to leave their losing streak behind them.

Junior Bess Glenn, who had recently missed two tournament matches with a minor thumb injury, returned to the lineup and kept her team’s energy high.

“I think she was just excited to be back,” Brown said.

Stillwater doesn’t play again until next Tuesday, so the Lady Pioneers have time to rest and prepare for Edmond Memorial. The victory made Brown proud, but now, it’s time for Stillwater to figure out how to build on it.

“(I was) just telling the girls, ‘(Liechti is) coming back, and let’s not let this be a one-time game thing,’” Brown said. “‘It’s not a fluke that you won. It’s not a coaching thing. It’s the girls, and regardless of who’s coaching, our girls have to perform to the best of their ability.’”