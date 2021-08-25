Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deadline

Serge Onik Dies: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alum Was 33

By Rosy Cordero
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zshCk_0bc3OOiu00

Dancer and choreographer Serge Onik, who appeared in season 11 of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance , died at the age of 33. His cause of death is unknown.

Onik’s representative Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, confirmed his death in a statement released to E! News and EW.

“He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him,” the statement said.

Onik was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine before moving to the U.S. when he was 3. He began dancing at the age of 9 while part of a Russian cultural program where he was taught the language, culture, and dances which he had to perform on stage.

Three years later, he joined in on the ballroom dance craze in which he immersed himself for 18 years as a competitor.

“What inspired me to dance was the beauty, the energy, and the ability to be creative with your body,” Onik said to a young journalist who interviewed him on YouTube in 2014.

That same year, Onik competed in season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance and also worked as a choreographer on Dancing With The Stars working closely with Meryl Davis and Maks Chmerkovskiy that same year.

He reunited with many of the pro dancers from the hit ABC dance competition series as a dancer in Sway: A Dance Trilogy including Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Sharna Burgess, and Artem Chigvintsev.

His longtime friend Elena Grinenko lamented the loss of Onik on social media with a photo of the pair as kids.

“RIP @sergeonik, We going to miss you,” she captioned the image. “I’m so sad that world lost such an amazing person like you.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elena Grinenko (@elenagrinenko)

The comments section is full of shocked reactions from fans and dancers like Tony Dovolani, who said, “Wow. This is unbelievable,” and Anna Rebunskaya, “I’m so so sad about this. RIP Serg.”

Onik made a brief appearance in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights, a special moment he reflected on via Instagram.

“I mean it’s for literally 2 seconds but I’ve never been more honored to be part of a project,” he wrote. “It’s such a privilege to be part of a movie that represents the cultures and peoples and dance genre that basically raised me and I owe my whole everything to.”

Comments / 1

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Dance Craze#Celebrities#Russian#Instagram
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rumer Willis mourns death of 'sweet' friend Serge Onik at the age of 33

Rumer Willis has shared a heartbreaking tribute to So You Think You Can Dance alum Serge Onik, who passed away this week aged 33. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old shared a picture of them together and wrote: "My sweet friend, what a gift it was to know and love you. You have always been a bright shining light and I feel so grateful I had the privilege to know you. Love you always sweet @sergeonik. Rest Easy."
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

SYTYCD Alum Serge Onik Dead At 33

Another talented performer gone too soon. According to reports, pro dancer Serge Onik, who competed in season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died at just 33 years old. The news was confirmed by star’s rep, Jim Keith of the Movement Talent Agency, who told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday:
Theater & DancePosted by
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars' Peta Murgatroyd Shares Emotional Response To Death Of Serge Onik

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is a fan-favorite and two-time winner of the popular series, but she recently had some news to share that was far sadder than usual. Choreographer Serge Onik, who worked with Murgatroyd and was clearly a very good friend, passed away, and she paid tribute to him with a response that was as touching as it was emotional.
Theater & DanceGossip Cop

‘SYTYCD’ Star Dead At 33: Remembering Standout Contestant Serge Onik

An alum with dancing competition reality show So You Think You Can Dance Serge Onik has passed away at age 33. The prolific young dancer had a number of credits under his belt, including a stint on Dancing With The Stars and an ensemble appearance in the recent Lin Manuel Miranda hit movie In The Heights. News of his death comes just as Onik’s career was just getting started and has saddened many of those who worked closely with him.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Says She's "Filled With Regret" for Not Contacting Serge Onik Before Death

Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd is expressing her grief following the passing of dancer and choreographer Serge Onik. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Peta took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant, including several shots of the two of them together. Serge, who worked with Peta's husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy on choreography for DWTS, was 33 years old, and his representative confirmed the death to E! News on Tuesday, Aug. 24, although further details have not been publicly disclosed.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Soap star Jay Pickett dies while filming movie scene

(WJW) — Soap opera actor Jay Pickett, 60, passed away while filming a movie Friday. According to Travis Mills, director of the film, “Treasure Valley,” it happened while the crew was on location preparing to film a scene. “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
Theater & DancePosted by
GoldDerby

Derek Hough would compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ again if this superstar is his partner

Derek Hough is gearing up for his second season as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars” this fall, but that doesn’t mean he’s retired from “Dancing” competition entirely. During an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Hough said he’d “never say never” to being a pro again if the “right partner” came along. Asked by Kelly Clarkson if he had someone in mind, the 17-time pro and record six-time champ did not hesitate to say Celine Dion, whom he met when she performed on the finale of Season 5 — Hough’s first season a pro — way back in...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Newman’s SHOCKING Big Announcement

The cat is out of the bag this week on The Young And The Restless. Tara Locke’s (Elizabeth Leiner) treacherous lies and plots are finally exposed. Y&R viewers recall Tara blackmailed Summer Newman (Hunter King) into accepting a job in Italy. Summer was an obstacle in her quest to land Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Therefore Tara threatened to disappear with Kyle’s son. The evil Mrs. Locke got her way. Summer hightailed it out of Genoa City for a job in Italy.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...

Comments / 1

Community Policy