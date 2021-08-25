MasterChef Season 11 Episode 11

The trailer features Capital Cities’ song “One Minute More,” with the lyrics “Don’t wait for an invitation / No need for a reservation,” echoing Ray’s major philosophy, as we see shots of her garnishing dishes, drinking wine and laughing in her kitchen. Everyday people and celebrities alike, including Jessica Alba, Cameron Diaz, Rosie Perez, Matthew McConaughey and Buddy Valastro, appear in the trailer. In addition to signature dishes, the trailer promises makeovers and other fun surprises. The series, which has delivered more than 2,000 episodes to date, is executive produced by Ray and Janet Annino.
