MasterChef Season 11 Episode 11

Rick and Morty fans are still trying to wrap their heads around Season 5's major death in the newest episode! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series will be taking a break until the Fall before it returns for a hour length season finale, but it left fans on quite the huge cliffhanger. The rest of the season has been fairly light in terms of not only narrative ties between one another, but canonical shifts for the series as a whole. This all changed with Episode 8 as it saw Rick venture into Birdperson's mind to save him.