MasterChef Season 11 Episode 12

Will there be an Unforgotten season 5 coming up at PBS after the huge season 4 finale? We understand if you have questions — and we’re happy to take a lot of them on!. It may be a surprise to some out there that the British drama (which airs on ITV) is continuing at all following the death of Cassie. What will the story be about now with Nicola Walker no longer a part of the show? The series is going to have to shift, much in the same way that Grantchester chose to after the series lost one of its big stars in James Norton.