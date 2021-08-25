The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 14

Real Housewives Franchise is a Bravo reality brand where luxury and laughter meet and stay. If you prefer laughter, enjoy The Real Housewives of New York City. And for a luxurious lifestyle and big living, check out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Two categories of people exist. One thinks Housewives Franchises are trashy and not worth watching, and the other feels the Franchise deserves an award. Maybe you aren’t sure which side to take, but the series is full of catty fights and endless drama. The truth is the Franchise is getting better with its laugh-out-loud moments. To date, they have over one program available in Bravo, and each Franchise has something to offer. Reality life lovers! Here is the updated list of rated Real Housewives from the worse to the best.