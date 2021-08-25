Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 4

In an instant, without reason or warning, four thousand and four hundred lost souls are brought back to Earth. They're not a single day older than they were when they left and they don't have a single memory of where they went or how they got back. That's the premise of The CW's 4400, and it should sound familiar to TV fans. Based on the Sky One/USA Network series The 4400 from the mid-'00s, this new take on a not-so-old favorite will provide a thoughtful retelling of this sci-fi story for the modern-day, and we have some key bits of information about this brand new show as we near closer to its approaching fall premiere date. Here's what we know (so far) about this 4400 reboot.