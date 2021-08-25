Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Dr. Roach: Should screening test for stomach cancer have broader use?

Detroit News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Dr. Roach: I read with interest your recent column regarding the benefit of a colonoscopy for detecting colon cancer. I am 58 and started experiencing frequent light nausea about two months ago, a few days after getting my first Moderna vaccine. My doctor had me get a blood test. It was generally normal except the liver’s enzyme activity level was very high. That led to a second, liver-focused blood test, an abdominal ultrasound, an abdominal CT scan, followed by a colonoscopy and endoscopy. The last test’s biopsy determined that I have stomach cancer, and a liver biopsy, torso PET scan, chemotherapy and immunotherapy are next.

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Screening#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerMedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drugs could improve colorectal cancer survival

Common blood pressure drugs may improve survival for patients with colorectal cancer, a new study suggests. After reviewing outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and thiazide diuretics were all associated with decreased mortality. They also found that patients who took their blood pressure drugs consistently were less likely to die from their cancer.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If Your Teeth Feel Like This, It Could Be a Sign of Cancer, Says the CDC

The average American may be familiar with lung, breast, and skin cancer, but fewer people are aware of their risk of head and neck cancers. These lesser known types of cancer can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, or salivary glands, as well as the nasal cavity or sinuses. While somewhat uncommon, they tend to carry a bleak prognosis, in part because they're rarely discussed—and frequently discovered when they're too advanced to treat.
Cancerthewestsidegazette.com

Blood-Pressure Drugs Linked To Better Colon Cancer Survival: Study

WASHINGTON — Patients with colon cancer who take common blood-pressure drugs may have a greater chance at survival, according to new research. The findings of the study were published in the journal’ Cancer Medicine‘. After reviewing the outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that angiotensin-converting enzyme...
CancerDetroit News

Dr. Roach: Assessing estrogen replacement after ovary and uterus removal

Dear Dr. Roach: My question concerns the benefits and risks of taking oral estrogen following removal of ovaries and uterus due to my concerns about ovarian cancer. I have recovered well from having this laparoscopic-robotic surgery. I am a healthy 69-year-old with a family history of ovarian cancer (mother) and breast cancer (mother and sister). The genetic testing ordered by my primary care doctor was negative for BRCA1 and 2 mutations. The specialist recommended removing the uterus at the same time since it would give me the option of taking oral estrogen, which could have many benefits. I have not decided on taking estrogen yet. I am concerned whether that would increase my risk of breast cancer and if there are other risks to consider.
Cancergeneticliteracyproject.org

Skin cancer and screening: The good and the bad of ‘overdiagnosis’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. About a decade ago, when he was a first-year dermatology resident, Adewole Adamson learned that “exploding” rates of melanoma were a pressing problem. That was — and still is — the official position of the American Academy of Dermatology. Since the mid-1970s, the incidence rate of melanoma, a potentially deadly cancer, has skyrocketed sixfold; once relatively rare, melanoma is now one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study finds cancer screening tool may help predict risk of developing a new cancer among childhood cancer survivors

Scientists from The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and the Montreal Children's Hospital of the McGill University Health Centre have shown that a screening tool used to identify genetic predisposition to cancer could also help predict which childhood cancer survivors may be at risk of developing other cancers later in life. The researchers say the findings could help clinicians consider more precise surveillance strategies for cancer survivors. The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology on August 12, 2021.
CancerUS News and World Report

Which Colon Cancer Screening Is Best?

Colon cancer screening can save lives. There are several types of screening options, but any screening is better than none. Colorectal cancer is common. "Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and women in the United States," says Dr. Nimeesh Shah, chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California.
CancerCitrus County Chronicle

Cancer & Blood Disease: Lung cancer can be effectively treated

She is a 65-year-old white female patient who enjoyed her smoking. She unfortunately was diagnosed with lung cancer. It was the more common non-small-cell lung cancer, or NSCLC. This was localized and she elected to go to the Moffitt Cancer Center for surgery. Her surgery showed that she had stage 2 cancer. She received adjuvant chemotherapy as per standard guidelines.
CancerBemidji Pioneer

Mayo Clinic podcast: Who should be screened for lung cancer?

World Lung Cancer Day was recognized on Aug. 1, to raise awareness about the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Lung cancer accounts for 12% of new cancer cases annually in the U.S., and more than 21% of all cancer deaths this year will be attributable to lung cancer, according to National Cancer Institute estimates.
CancerHealth.com

Blood Cancer

Blood cancers, sometimes known as hematologic cancers, are cancers that start in the bone marrow or in the cells of the immune system, and include leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. On This Page. Blood cancer, or hematologic cancer, is a big tent encompassing a variety of cancers that affect blood...

Comments / 0

Community Policy