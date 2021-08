By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — That was ugly. And painful. And damaging. (And more than a little embarrassing.) Entering this week’s three-games-in-two-days series in the Bronx, the Red Sox sat in the top wild card spot in the AL. They’re now outside of the playoff picture, with the Yankees having taken their spot. Any way you look at the three straight losses in New York, it’s not pretty. “We got beat. We got beat in every aspect of the game,” manager Alex Cora said. “I mean, they pitched better than us, they hit better than us, they played better defense than...