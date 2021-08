NEW YORK -- A bullpen implosion in the fifth inning wasted yet another solid Tanner Houck start for the Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon. Sox relievers Garrett Whitlock and Josh Taylor combined to allow three runs on two hits and three walks as the Yankees came back to beat Boston, 5-3, in the seven-inning Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. In total, nine Yankees batters came to the plate in the fifth, with six reaching base.