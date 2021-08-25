Instagram killing 'Swipe Up' in Stories
Instagram is killing its swipe up links on stories, and replacing it with stickers, for users to direct their audience to external websites instead. The swipe up feature is only available to those with verified accounts or for those who meet the follower count threshold. So why the change? Instagram says it will offer businesses and content creators greater control because the stickers allow for different styles. Plus they say stickers are just better for engagement.www.fox10tv.com
