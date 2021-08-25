Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Instagram killing 'Swipe Up' in Stories

By Lenise Ligon
WALA-TV FOX10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram is killing its swipe up links on stories, and replacing it with stickers, for users to direct their audience to external websites instead. The swipe up feature is only available to those with verified accounts or for those who meet the follower count threshold. So why the change? Instagram says it will offer businesses and content creators greater control because the stickers allow for different styles. Plus they say stickers are just better for engagement.

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus#Til#E Commerce#Shopify Shop#Voice Video Calling#Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Distractify

Some Users Are Freaked After It Looks Like Snapchat Knows When They Were Born

As social media becomes more and more present in the lives of many people around the world, the companies behind these apps have been able to collect reams of data on their users. These companies know what kinds of ads to serve you, when your birthday is, and what you look like. Most users aren't bothered by these invasions of their privacy, but some are raising alarm bells about some specific information that Snapchat has on its users.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TechRadar

TikTok is testing Snapchat-like Stories feature

TikTok seems to be the latest one to join in the bandwagon of social media platforms that have got implemented Snapchat-like Stories. Like any other platform, the Stories on TikTok will also be ephemeral and will vanish automatically in 24 hours. The feature was first spotted by a social media...
Law EnforcementPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Authorities Have Been Grabbing Your Facebook Selfies

Your selfies are being grabbed by police, FBI and at least 9 other federal agencies have been using them for a facial recognition data bank. Most everyone by now has taken a selfie and posted it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, for their friends and the world to see. Authorities have swooped in at this public domain as well as a New York company called Clearview to build a massive database to track people they are looking for. Doesn't that seem scary as hell?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vax Doctor Goes Wildly Viral on YouTube, Facebook

A video of a man saying COVID-19 vaccines makes COVID worse at an Indiana city’s school board meeting is going massively viral on YouTube and Facebook—despite these platforms pledging to combat misinformation about the coronavirus. Dan Stock calls himself a "functional family medicine physician" and claims to be trained in...
Cell Phonespetapixel.com

WhatsApp Adds Snapchat-Like, View Once, Disappearing Photos

Facebook’s WhatsApp chat application is adding a feature that was initially popularized by Snapchat: view once, disappearing photos and videos. The app is rolling out support for the feature this week. Facebook says that even though photos and videos have only grown in importance for most people, it doesn’t believe...
Internethypebeast.com

Facebook Has Deleted More Than 20 Million Posts for COVID-19 Misinformation

Facebook and Instagram have removed more than 20 million posts for violating their policies on COVID-19-related misinformation in the second quarter, Facebook said in its community standards enforcement report on Wednesday. In addition, the social media giant said that it deleted more than 3,000 accounts, pages and groups for repeatedly...
Cell PhonesSilicon Republic

WhatsApp introduces disappearing photo and video messages

View Once will allow WhatsApp users to send media content that is erased after being opened, but does not provide a notification if a screenshot is taken of the content. WhatsApp has introduced a feature allowing users to send photos and videos that disappear after being viewed. The new type...
Internetinputmag.com

Social media sites are apparently a-ok with antisemitic posts

At least 84 percent of over 700 social media posts reported for antisemitic content across multiple major online platforms were allowed to remain online by moderators. That’s the abysmal, broad statistic relayed within the Center for Countering Digital Hate’s (CCDH) new survey on online anti-Jewish content proliferation entitled “Failure to Protect.”
InternetDIY Photography

Instagram now limits DMs and comments from people who don’t follow you

Instagram has just expanded its range of anti-bullying features. From now on, you can tell people who don’t follow you to buyy off without even interacting with them. Instagram allows you to limit DMs and comments from people who don’t follow you, while at the same time guilt-tripping bullies even more than before.
InternetMySanAntonio

This is how you can hide comments and messages from strangers with Instagram Limits

Like other social networks, Instagram is making changes and implementing new tools to keep up with its users. Now, the Facebook-owned platform launches the 'Limits' tool, which will help silence haters , fake accounts and spam . This consists of hiding unpleasant comments and direct messages from strangers and here we tell you how to activate it .

Comments / 0

Community Policy