The Hochul tone debuts in Albany

Gov. Kathy Hochul had a straightforward schedule in her first day on the job after being sworn in just after midnight on Tuesday in a private ceremony at the state Capitol. She took questions from reporters for the first time as governor in the morning before huddling with legislative leaders at noon. An afternoon speech broadcast online punctuated a busy day of keeping up appearances. That might have been enough to begin enacting some big changes in how state government works following the long tenure of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.