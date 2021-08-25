Global Surgeon Glove Market 2021-2027 : Global Industry is expected to Double Its Market Size in Upcoming Years

The global home fragrance market size is expected to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Rising urban population is anticipated to emerge as the key factor driving the growth of this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Home Fragrance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Candles, Diffusers, Sprays, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026”. The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) estimates that presently, nearly 55% of the world’s population lives in urban areas. By 2050, the DESA projects, close to 68% of the global population will inhabit urban areas, adding 2.5 billion urban dwellers across the globe. Enlarging urban areas are hubs for pollution, heat, and unpleasant smells. Residential air fresheners provide relief from these nuisances and therefore, their demand is set to spike in the forthcoming years. These products are available in different fragrances derived from natural extracts such as fruits and flowers, which further incentivizes their purchase value for urban residents.