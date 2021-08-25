Local 13-year-old celebrated by SFD, OSERVS

On Friday, August 20, Oktibbeha-Starkville Emergency Response Volunteer Services (OSERVS) and the Starkville Fire Department (SFD) recognized a special young community hero. 13-year-old Ladanuel Jordan helped save his uncle’s life in an apartment fire in July. Jordan’s uncle was sleeping in the apartment that was stifled in smoke, so the young teen took to the unnamed next door neighbor for help. With the neighbor’s help, the two were able to get Jordan’s uncle out of the apartment before the swift arrival of SFD.