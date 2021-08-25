Eddie Rosario stays hot as go-ahead home run in ninth keys Stripers win in Nashville

SP, K. Wright – (W), 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 8 K. Many of us may have forgotten about Kyle Wright, but last night was another strong performance by the 25-year-old righty. Wright allowed a single in the first, one in the third and then a pair of base-hits in the sixth (one of which resulted in a run), before finishing strong with a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. Overall, he threw 63 of 89 pitches for a strike, and best of all, he kept the ball in the infield, inducing nine groundouts compared to just two flyouts. The great work by Wright started back in July as he now has a 2.89 ERA over his last eight starts, including 48 strikeouts in 46.2 innings. He’s certainly had his ups and downs as a pro pitcher, but Wright is still hanging in there. And I know we’ve said it a million times, but he could still be a contender for a rotation spot next season.