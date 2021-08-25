Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Eddie Rosario stays hot as go-ahead home run in ninth keys Stripers win in Nashville

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Eddie Rosario blasted a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Nashville Sounds 3-1 on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Tied 1-1 entering the ninth, Rosario smashed a solo shot (3) off Luke Barker (L, 5-4) to give the...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Jason Kipnis
Person
Kyle Muller
Person
Jacob Webb
Person
Johan Camargo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Sounds#The Gwinnett Stripers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBTalking Chop

Jorge Soler, Austin Riley lead Braves over Giants 9-0

Jorge Soler and Austin Riley both homered in support of Ian Anderson to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 9-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. Sunday’s game began as a pitching duel with Anderson and Anthony DeSclafani throwing up zeroes for the first three innings. Anderson, who was making his first start since July 11, allowed a hit and a walk in the first inning but got Brandon Crawford to fly out to leave the runners stranded. Anderson allowed a hit to lead off the second but that runner was erased on a double play. He allowed singles in the third and the fourth but left those runners stranded.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Where Will Eddie Rosario Fit?

The Atlanta Braves potentially have yet even more reinforcements coming. The Atlanta Braves trade acquisitions of Joc Pederson, Richard Rodriguez, Jorge Soler, and Adam Duvall have been extremely productive. Add in Travis d’Arnaud and Huascar Ynoa coming back from injury, some may have forgotten that the Atlanta Braves have another piece in Eddie Rosario that could yet bolster the team even more.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Eddie Rosario blasts grand slam for the Stripers

Braves fans might be wondering if Eddie Rosario is a real dude. When he was acquired just before the deadline, he was suffering from an abdominal strain. The Braves knew he would be out for a few weeks, but they still took a chance on him, and why wouldn’t they? After all, it only took Pablo Sandoval to bring Rosario to Atlanta.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves Notes: Ian Anderson’s return, six-man rotation and Eddie Rosario’s role

After Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants, the Atlanta Braves will head west for the first of two road trips that will close out the final month of the season. The Braves will begin a three-game series in Los Angeles Monday against the World Champion Dodgers and will wrap up the trip with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Braves activate OF Eddie Rosario (abdominal) off IL

The Atlanta Braves activated outfielder Eddie Rosario from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday night's game against the visiting San Francisco Giants. Rosario has been sidelined with an abdominal strain that occurred July 5 when he was a member of the Cleveland Indians. He was injured while running out a grounder.
MLBYardbarker

Eddie Rosario homers again for Gwinnett; William Woods debuts on the mound for Rome

SP, K. Wright – (W), 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 8 K. Many of us may have forgotten about Kyle Wright, but last night was another strong performance by the 25-year-old righty. Wright allowed a single in the first, one in the third and then a pair of base-hits in the sixth (one of which resulted in a run), before finishing strong with a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. Overall, he threw 63 of 89 pitches for a strike, and best of all, he kept the ball in the infield, inducing nine groundouts compared to just two flyouts. The great work by Wright started back in July as he now has a 2.89 ERA over his last eight starts, including 48 strikeouts in 46.2 innings. He’s certainly had his ups and downs as a pro pitcher, but Wright is still hanging in there. And I know we’ve said it a million times, but he could still be a contender for a rotation spot next season.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves reinstate Eddie Rosario from the injured list

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move prior to Friday’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants. The team reinstated outfielder Eddie Rosario from the 10-day injured list and designated Abraham Almonte for assignment to clear a roster spot. The Braves acquired Rosario at the trade deadline from the Cleveland...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman could be on verge of history.

As the 2021 season nears the stretch run, things keep looking up for the Atlanta Braves. Despite all the injuries, turmoil, and crazy things that have all happened to the Atlanta Braves, here we are in the middle of August sitting in first place. No one should be more praised...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
MLBOver the Monster

Hunter Renfroe placed on bereavement list, Jarren Duran called back up

The Red Sox have made another roster move prior to Thursday’s finale against the Twins that will shake up the outfield for a few days. Hunter Renfroe has been placed on the bereavement list, with Jarren Duran coming back up from Worcester to replace him on the roster. He’ll be playing center field on Thursday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves at the Quarter Pole: projecting the rest of the season

Later this week, MLB teams will have 1/4th of their season remaining. Here’s a guess as to how the Atlanta Braves and their rivals will finish. Between April 1st and August 14th, the Atlanta Braves had to endure the doubts and naysayers as their season has truly been a struggle. But the evening of August 15th found them alone in first place for the first time.
MLBcharlottestar.com

Mariners stay hot with win over Rangers

Tyler Anderson won his first game since being acquired by Seattle before the trade deadline and Luis Torrens homered as the Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 3-1 Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Ty France and Mitch Haniger hit sacrifice flies for the Mariners, who won for the fifth time in...
MLBUSA Today

Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros finally have their primary lineup back together on the field. The AL West leaders also have left-hander Framber Valdez throwing strikes. Yordan Álvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and Valdez had another impressive start in...
Greenville, SCgreenville.com

Greenville Drive Brings Home Seven Runs in Win Over Hot Rods

Tyler Dearden blasted a three-run homer to give the Drive an early lead while Stephen Scott laced a two-run double to put the Hot Rods away late and give Greenville a 7-3 victory in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark. With the Sunday afternoon Drive win, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy