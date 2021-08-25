How Toilet Paper Market is Expected to Reach $39.5 Billion by 2028

The global polyurea coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The factors boosting the growth of the polyurea coatings are the emerging applications in various end-use industries such as building & construction, transportation, industrial, and landscape. Polyurea coating has wider suitability as they are durable, ease-of-use, environment-friendly, and compliant with standards related to VOCs. This is due to the increased demand for consumer products and technological and infrastructural advancements. Manufacturers of polyurea coatings are investing in product development and making expansions in product portfolios to satisfy the increasing consumer demand.