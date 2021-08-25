How Toilet Paper Market is Expected to Reach $39.5 Billion by 2028
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Toilet Paper Market by Type, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," The global toilet paper market size was valued at $26.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $39.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The toilet paper industry is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $13.4 billion from 2020 to 2028.www.lasvegasherald.com
