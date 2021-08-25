Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

How Toilet Paper Market is Expected to Reach $39.5 Billion by 2028

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Toilet Paper Market by Type, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," The global toilet paper market size was valued at $26.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $39.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The toilet paper industry is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $13.4 billion from 2020 to 2028.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Market Segment#Allied Market Research#Cagr#Georgia Pacific Llc#P G#Traidcraft#Unilever#Velvet Care#Amr#Allied Analytics Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Dual Chamber Syringe (DCS) Filling Machine Market worth $381 Million by 2025

According to the new market research report "Dual Chamber Syringe (DCS) Filling Machine Market by Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic And Manual), Application (Industrial Pharmacy And Hospital Pharmacy), and Region – Global Forecast To 2025″, The global dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market size is projected to grow from USD 258 million in 2020 to USD 381 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 and 2025. The growth is attributed to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing production of lyophilized drugs and advancement in filling machine technologies.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Small Satellite Market to Perceive Biggest Trend and Trending Opportunity by 2031

Global Small Satellite Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 20.7% is relied upon to be recorded for the Small Satellite market by 2031, referring to industry players.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Flow Meter Market Share Growth, Size Value, Trends, Regional outlook by 2031

Global Flow Meter Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 5.2% is relied upon to be recorded for the Flow Meter market by 2030, referring to industry players.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Intelligent Transportation System Market End-User Demand, Emerging Trend, New Innovations, Global Forecast to 2031

Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 4.5% is relied upon to be recorded for the Intelligent Transportation System market by 2030, referring to industry players.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Functional Food Market Rising Size, Huge Business Growth Opportunities with COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2031

Global Functional Food Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 7.7% is relied upon to be recorded for the Functional Food market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Delivery Drones and Robots Market 2021 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies and Forecast 2031

Global Delivery Drones and Robots Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 13% is relied upon to be recorded for the Delivery Drones and Robots market by 2030, referring to industry players.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Multi-rotor Wind Turbine Market Global Report SWOT Analysis, Top Companies Growth, Regional Revenue by 2031

Global Multi-rotor Wind Turbine Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 6.7% is relied upon to be recorded for the Multi-rotor Wind Turbine market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Share Growth Outlook, Sales Projection and Emerging Trends by 2031

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 16% is relied upon to be recorded for the Drone Logistics and Transportation market by 2030, referring to industry players.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Renewable Energy Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Forecasts to 2031

Global Renewable Energy Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 5.5% is relied upon to be recorded for the Renewable Energy market by 2030, referring to industry players.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Polyurea Coatings Market 2021 Development Analysis - VersaFlex Incorporated, PPG Industries, Inc., KUDKO CHEMICAL CO. LTD

The global polyurea coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The factors boosting the growth of the polyurea coatings are the emerging applications in various end-use industries such as building & construction, transportation, industrial, and landscape. Polyurea coating has wider suitability as they are durable, ease-of-use, environment-friendly, and compliant with standards related to VOCs. This is due to the increased demand for consumer products and technological and infrastructural advancements. Manufacturers of polyurea coatings are investing in product development and making expansions in product portfolios to satisfy the increasing consumer demand.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

A promising outlook of the Cirrhosis market owing to the anticipated launch of emerging drugs by the key companies during the forecast period (2021-30)

DelveInsight's Cirrhosis market report provides a thorough comprehension of Cirrhosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Cirrhosis market trends in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan). The report also discusses current Cirrhosis treatment practices and algorithms, Cirrhosis market drivers, Cirrhosis market barriers, and unmet medical needs.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Freight Management System Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Descartes, Oracle, Werner Enterprises

The latest study released on the Global Freight Management System Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Freight Management System market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Hardware as a Service Market is Expected to Boom Worldwide by 2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Hardware as a Service Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Hardware as a Service market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Kiteboarding Equipment Market is Going to Boom with Airush, Cabrinha Kites, CORE Kiteboarding

The latest study released on the Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Kiteboarding Equipment market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Smart Learning Market projected to reach $95.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 21.0%

According to a new market research report "Smart Learning Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Learning Type (Synchronous Learning and Asynchronous Learning), End User (Academic, Enterprises, and Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Smart Learning Market size to grow from USD 36.7 billion in 2021 to USD 95.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during the forecast period. The Smart Learning Market is fuelled by the need for an interactive and engaging learning environment. Smart learning solutions help students to build interest in the subject, grasp concepts quicker, and retain the information for longer.
Skin CareLas Vegas Herald

Beauty And Personal Care Market to see Booming Business Sentiments

The Latest Released Worldwide Beauty And Personal Care market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Beauty And Personal Care market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Beauty And Personal Care market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as RILASTIL, Clarins, Biotherm, The Este Lauder Companies Inc., SISLEY, Chanel etc.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Takeaway Food Market Future Growth Outlook | Grubhub, Just Eat, Uber Eats

The latest research on "Global Takeaway Food Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
FIFALas Vegas Herald

GCC Luxury Furniture Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

Market Reports on Saudi Arabia Provides the Trending Market Research Report on "GCC Luxury Furniture Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)"under Consumer Goods Research Reports category. The GCC Luxury Furniture is projected to exhibit highest growth rate over report offers a collection of superior market research, market analysis, and competitive intelligence and industry reports.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Competitive Intelligence Software Market Worth Observing Growth | Digimind, SAS, Comintelli, TIBCO

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Worldwide Competitive Intelligence Software Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Competitive Intelligence Software market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Cipher Systems, Megaputer Intelligence, Competera, Digimind, SAS, Comintelli, TIBCO, SEMrush, Prisync & Aqute Intelligence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy