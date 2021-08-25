Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Thor: Ragnarok Star Clancy Brown Celebrates With His Own Surtur Action Figure

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Marvel Cinematic Universe runs the box office, even the smallest characters have a decent chance at becoming favorites with the fans. The ever-busy consumer products of Disney carefully monitors all of that fan chatter, hopping on any chance they can get by introducing new toys or merchandise featuring the MCU's supporting characters. That includes introducing a mega Surtur action figure years of the character first appeared in live-action in Thor: Ragnarok.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Taika Waititi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Figure#Disney World#Mcu#Marvel Legends#Asgard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Thor 4: Christian Bale Looks Menacing as Gorr the God Butcher in Leaked Set Photos

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Christian Bale will always be Batman in the eyes of superhero and comic book film fans and while he did exceptional work as the caped crusader in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, that doesn't mean that the decorated actor no longer has the ability to deliver a captivating performance in another comic book-centric project. This is why Bale has signed on to star in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder much to the shock of his avid fans.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Moviesepicstream.com

MCU Fans Defend Robert Downey Jr. After Iron Man Recasting Tweet Goes Viral

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only gave him his redemption story in Hollywood, but it turned the already decorated actor into a global phenomenon. A lot of people (myself included) were heartbroken to see him bid the billion-dollar...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Part Of Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Lawsuit, Disney Reveals How Much Marvel Movie Has Made On Disney+

For nearly a month now, Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company have been locked in a legal dispute over the decision for Black Widow to go to both theaters and streaming earlier this summer. Johansson is suing the company for allegedly breaching their contract with the release of Natasha Romanoff’s first and only solo film. Amidst a heated back-and-forth, we’ve now learned how lucrative Black Widow has been for Disney.
MoviesComicBook

Moon Knight: Photos Hint At Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Appearing in Disney+ Show

In a matter of days, both Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth) are going to appear in Shang-Chi in the Legend of the Ten Rings. The appearances serve as just the latest batch of cameos in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film franchise that will soon include 24 feature films and four television shows. Now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed a peculiar travel detail regarding Mark Ruffalo, potentially suggesting the beloved actor's Avengers character could be appearing in Disney+'s upcoming Moon Knight series.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Which MCU character did Dwayne Johnson discuss playing with Marvel?

It's official, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has spoken with the powers that be about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the world's highest-grossing franchise enters a new phase, A-list talent like Owen Wilson, Angelina Jolie, and Jonathan Majors have signed to the ever-growing ranks of the MCU. Considering The Rock's...
CelebritiesComicBook

Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Taika Waititi, and More Marvel Stars Celebrate Chris Hemsworth’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 38 on August 11th. Hemsworth, who will soon be reprising his role as Thor in the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, has gotten a whole lot of love from fans and friends on social media today. Many Marvel stars took to the Internet to celebrate his special day, including Mark Ruffalo and Taika Waititi, who is directing the next Thor film. Hemsworth also got some special shout-outs today from his family members as well as some other celebrities.
Moviesepicstream.com

Thor Star Matt Damon Faces Backlash for "Complaining" About Superhero Films

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The superhero genre has been part of cinema for decades but there's no denying that huge media franchises like the DC Extended Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have dominated the movie industry for well over a decade and the abundance of superhero and comic book-related projects only goes to show that the genre isn't going to show signs of slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Marvel and DC. will continue to rule the box office for the foreseeable future.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Director Alan Taylor Says ‘Thor 2’ & ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Failures Caused Him To “Lose The Will To Make Movies”

When Marvel Studios called Alan Taylor to talk to him about “Thor: The Dark World,” the filmmaker was on top of the world. He previously helmed multiple episodes of “The Sopranos,” earning rave reviews. Taylor followed that up with some of the biggest episodes of “Game of Thrones,” proving he was capable of delivering epic scope, even on a TV budget. But once he signed on for “Thor: The Dark World” and followed that up with “Terminator: Genisys,” Taylor isn’t shy about saying the response to those films almost ended his career.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

She-Hulk to Break Fourth Wall, Deadpool-style, in New Series

We have been finding out a little more about the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series She-Hulk recently, including its numerous confirmed and rumored villains. Now there is a good chance that the series, which will take the form of a legal-based half-hour comedy, will be taking a leaf out of Deadpool's book and see the character "breaking the fourth wall" to speak directly to her audience. For fans of the comics, this will sound familiar as like the Merc With a Mouth, She-Hulk frequently talks directly to her readers in her written adventures.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Star Dave Bautista Has Straight-Up Response For Why He Isn't Voicing Drax In Disney+'s What If...?

Now that both WandaVision and Loki have completely cracked open the MCU's multiverse going into Phase 4 and beyond, fans are feverishly anticipating the world-breaking crossover chaos coming to Marvel's What If...? series. For all the major returning franchise stars, however, Guardians of the Galaxy fave Dave Bautista has not been part of the What If...? cast listings. Which wouldn't be that big of a deal had his character Drax the Destroyer not popped up in the anthology series' first trailer. And it now sounds like Bautista is just as miffed about it as Marvel fans are.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney Lawyer Fires Back At Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit As War Of Words Escalates

Scarlett Johansson continues to lead the charge on behalf of talent who might be getting short-changed by studio partners as the industry continues to experiment with day-and-date release structures. In just the past two weeks, Disney put its Jungle Cruise both in theaters and on Disney+, which Warner Bros. let James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad screen on HBO Max as well as at your local multiplex. Language in the contract of a comic-book actor claims that it’s the studio’s prerogative to decide how best to release a new film, and a Disney lawyer is firing back at Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit on these very grounds.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

What If...?: Dave Bautista Reacts to Marvel Shockingly Recasting Him as Drax

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We're only a few days away from the debut of Marvel Studios' first-ever animated offering What If...? which boasts an impressive roster of Marvel Cinematic Universe actors. The series, as the title suggests will give fans some of the wildest "what if" scenarios in the billion-dollar franchise and if you think it all ends there, it is also reported to have a huge effect on the future of Phase Four.

Comments / 0

Community Policy