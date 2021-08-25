Thor: Ragnarok Star Clancy Brown Celebrates With His Own Surtur Action Figure
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe runs the box office, even the smallest characters have a decent chance at becoming favorites with the fans. The ever-busy consumer products of Disney carefully monitors all of that fan chatter, hopping on any chance they can get by introducing new toys or merchandise featuring the MCU's supporting characters. That includes introducing a mega Surtur action figure years of the character first appeared in live-action in Thor: Ragnarok.comicbook.com
