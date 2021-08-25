Cancel
U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market to Reach $5.81 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by Product Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, and Growing-up Milk), Ingredient (Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Hard Discounter Stores, and Others), and Point of Sale (Prescription Based and OTC): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027″. As per the report, the U.S. baby infant formula industry was accounted for $3.65 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

