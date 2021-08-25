‘World-First’ Genesis GV60 EV May Launch With Wireless Charging System

Genesis has unveiled the first-ever electric vehicle based on its dedicated EV platform and it could be a game-changer. The new 2022 Genesis GV60 kicks off the Hyundai-backed luxury automaker’s electrification journey in a big way, with reports suggesting the new EV will be compatible with wireless charging infrastructure when it launches next year. If true, the release would mark the first of its kind in the auto industry. Soon, you may be able to charge your car the same way you juice up your iPhone.