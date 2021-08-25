Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

INTERVIEW: The Aussie YouTube Star Who Debuted Alongside Ryan Reynolds in ‘Free Guy’

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love it when a gamble pays off, and it seems Ryan Reynolds does too. His latest movie “Free Guy” has topped the box office charts, grossing USD$51 million (AUD$70 million) in its opening weekend, exceeding the expectations of Disney and 20th Century Studios. Following the impressive numbers, Reynolds was understandably stoked when confirming Hollywood executives were interested in a sequel. ″And after three years messaging as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel,” the actor wrote on Twitter Saturday.

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Star#Youtubers#20th Century Studios#Ip#Aussie Youtube#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ruby Rose Action Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ruby Rose is determined to become an action star, which has been made clear from the actress’ filmography over the last few years. Having already lent support in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, Rose continued her desire to kick as much ass as possible with a pair of hard-hitting genre films that released within a few weeks of each other earlier this year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Hugh Jackman Says Messing with Ryan Reynolds ‘Should Be a Sport’

Ryan Reynolds is perhaps the single most charming, impossible troll in the entertainment industry today. There’s rarely an occasion when Reynolds can’t be found trolling someone or something, whether it’s on social media or somehow worked into the fabric of his movies and commercials. Fortunately, “Reminiscence” star Hugh Jackman knows exactly how to handle a guy like that—give him a taste of his own medicine.
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Coming To Netflix In September

Some movies become world famous thanks to their critical and commercial acclaim, others enter pop culture due to how truly awful they are. Ryan Reynolds has been lucky to star in a few of the former – Deadpool, most obviously – but he’s also appeared in a few stinkers, too. And his most notorious movie has to be 2011’s Green Lantern, in which he starred as the titular Emerald Knight, Hal Jordan. His future wife, Blake Lively, co-starred as love interest Carol Ferris.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Reynolds Announces "Free Guy" Sequel With Sarcastic Tweet

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that a sequel to his new Disney film, Free Guy, is on the way. In a snarky tweet uploaded on Saturday, Reynolds broke the news and joked about his ideal title for the film. "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney...
MoviesABC7 Los Angeles

Ryan Reynolds talks Deadpool MCU crossover at 'Free Guy' premiere

NEW YORK -- Ryan Reynold's newest movie "Free Guy" got a little creative when it came to the marketing of the film. In a promotional video, Reynolds' character Deadpool is seen talking about "Free Guy." Deadpool is sitting next to actor-director Taika Waititi, in character as Korg from 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' Together, Deadpool and Korg are critiquing "Free Guy."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Thanks Fans After Free Guy Tops The Box Office

Disney aren’t having the easiest time at the moment when it comes to navigating the choppy waters of the theatrical industry, with several of the studio’s recent marquee releases experiencing vastly different fortunes in terms of both personnel and audience reactions. Black Widow smashed pandemic-era records and is closing in...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool: The Musical On Social Media

One of the great things about Deadpool is that as a self-aware character who’s fully aware they’re a superhero being used by a major studio as the star of blockbuster movies, he can get away with saying and doing pretty much whatever he wants and it’s perfectly in keeping with his personality.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds reveals his unique second character in new movie Free Guy

Another trailer has dropped for Ryan Reynolds' new movie Free Guy, and it reveals an unexpected second character played (partially) by Reynolds. The movie sees Reynolds star as Guy, a non-player character (NPC) in an open world video game called Free City who becomes self-aware. Posted to Reynolds' personal YouTube...
Moviespurewow.com

Ryan Reynolds Reveals There Is Already a ‘Free Guy’ Sequel in the Works

It's been a good week for Ryan Reynolds. ﻿The Proposal ﻿star just saw the release of his latest movie, ﻿Free Guy﻿, on August 13, and in the first two days alone, the movie collected over fifty million dollars at the box office. Meanwhile, the sci fi comedy has received positive reviews from critics and it currently holds an 82 percent"fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that says, “Combining a clever concept, sweet, self-aware humor, and a charming cast, Free Guy is frivolous fun.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy