OC Board Approves Resolution Seeking 37,500 Increase In Refugee Admissions Amid Afghanistan Takeover

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A resolution encouraging the federal government to accept more refugees in response to the mass exodus from Afghanistan after its takeover by Taliban militants was approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

“There is enough room to bring in all of the Afghan refugees that might qualify,” Supervisor Doug Chaffee said. “We want to increase the availability to the annual immigrant quota.”

Chaffee said the county intends “to help out if some of them wind up in Orange County.”

A family of four from Afghanistan has arrived in the county with help from an Anaheim-based charity, Chaffee said.

“There is a possibility of welcoming them officially sometime by the end of the week,” Chaffee said.

Do was a refugee from Vietnam. He and his family were airlifted from Saigon on April 29, 1975, as part of Operation Frequent Wind.

“What I have learned over the last 46 years living in the U.S. is America’s opportunity is our greatest weapon against totalitarianism and oppression,” Do said in a news release. “We remain the beacon that inspires and motivates people around the world to have hope, aspire and fight for basic human rights.

“That’s why I urge the United States Congress and President Biden to act swiftly to create an orderly process to admit Afghan refugees and establish opportunities for resettlement in the United States.”

Refugee admissions are capped at 62,500 per year, the supervisors noted.

The three-step plan approved by the board at Tuesday’s meeting encourages the county’s lobbyists to advocate for an increase in the cap on refugees to 100,000 Afghanis, increases resources to process immigration applications and to partner with private organizations and nonprofit organizations to help the refugees resettle here.

Chaffee and board Chairman Andrew Do will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss a three-step process to help Afghan refugees.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

CBS LA

CBS LA

ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan follows President Joe Biden’s decision to finally withdraw the United States from the war, politicians, human rights advocates and refugee groups have spoken out about the need to evacuate not just Americans but also Afghans ― particularly ones who have helped the U.S. military and those who belong to vulnerable populations.
Immigrationwutqfm.com

Amid Afghanistan chaos, refugee vetting process is sound: OPINION

(WASHINGTON) — In recent weeks, we have watched harrowing images of desperate Afghan men, women and children attempt to escape Taliban rule. For 20 years, the United States made promises: If you help us defeat al-Qaida and the Taliban, then we will ensure you and your family are safe from retribution. And if that is not possible in Afghanistan, we will provide you refuge in the United States.
Foreign Policyksro.com

North Bay Congressmen Aiding to Evacuate Afghan Refugees

North Bay congressmen are being inundated with requests to aid Afghan refugees seeking to flee their country. The offices of Congressmen Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman are working on granting Special Immigration Visas for Afghans who aided the US during the war. In a statement, Congressman Huffman said “It’s a very fluid situation and we are working around the clock to provide information and resources to people trying to evacuate.” As of Yesterday, 28,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul with still tens of thousands seeking to flee the country. The current deadline by the US military for Afghanistan evacuations is August 31st.
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Afghan refugee in Texas calls for bolstering resettlement amid Taliban takeover

AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan are expected to resettle in Texas in the coming months, following the rapid fall of the Afghan government. Refugee Services of Texas is working to help relocate people who helped the U.S. military on the ground - and who are now at most risk. According to the organization, just over 300 people will be resettled in the state in the coming weeks.
ImmigrationWashington Times

Pentagon seeks to shift $400 million for Afghan refugee evacuations

The Pentagon has submitted a formal request to Congress to “reprogram” $400 million for Afghan refugee evacuation efforts. The request comes amid a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan thrown into chaos over recent weeks as the Taliban swiftly toppled the U.S.-backed Afghan government. A spokesman for the House Armed Services...
Immigrationfox35orlando.com

Pentagon to resettle 22,000 Afghan refugees seeking asylum after Taliban takeover

WASHINGTON - Pentagon officials announced plans to settle 22,000 refugees seeking asylum after fleeing Afghanistan once the Taliban took control over the weekend. "As we prepare for even more arrivals, [U.S. Northern Command] and the U.S. Army are working to create additional capacity to support refugee relocation in the U.S., including temporary sights under assessment at Fort Bliss, Texas and Camp McCoy, Wisconsin," said Department of Defense official Gary Reed, in charge of relocation for Afghan refugees.
ImmigrationMidland Reporter-Telegram

Biden administration to expand refugee access for Afghans who worked with U.S.

The Biden administration is expanding priority refugee access to Afghans who have worked with the U.S. government, the State Department said Monday, an acknowledgment of the perils facing those affiliated with the United States as the military withdraws. The expanded program could help "many thousands" of Afghans and their families...
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Rep. Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Increase Refugee Admissions Cap

Rep. Ilhan Omar has joined a group of Democrats in urging President Joe Biden to increase the refugee admissions cap to 200,000 for the next fiscal year to meet the “massive humanitarian need” in Afghanistan. With the Taliban now in control of the country, the U.S. Department of Defense could...
Immigrationmarketplace.org

Afghanistan turmoil intensifies refugee housing efforts

The federal government, nonprofits, media organizations and private contractors are still trying to get people out of Afghanistan and away from the threat of Taliban retaliation for assisting Americans during 20 years of war. If they can get out, many are eligible for Special Immigrant Visas to live in the...
Immigrationkuaf.com

Memphis Agency Prepares to Receive Afghan Refugee Families

A Memphis refugee resettlement agency is advocating for the city to take in more Afghan nationals who aided the U.S. government during its two-decades long war in the country. At least two families are already expected to arrive here in the next few weeks, says PJ Moore, head of World Relief Memphis. The families are some of the thousands eligible for what are known as Special Immigrant Visas (SIV). Applying for one is reserved for Afghans who provided military or diplomatic missions with services such as translation, but it has historically been a drawn-out, bureaucratic undertaking, leaving thousands in vulnerable situations while they wait.

