CCTV Script 24/08/21

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on August 24, 2021, Tuesday. In the past, Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia were not usually at the center of the global tech industry. Now, given the chip shortages, these countries are getting more attention. The surge in infections is causing a delay in chip production. Whether or not these countries can ensure chip production has become a central issue for many industries globally.