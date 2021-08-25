Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

CCTV Script 24/08/21

CNBC
 5 days ago

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on August 24, 2021, Tuesday. In the past, Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia were not usually at the center of the global tech industry. Now, given the chip shortages, these countries are getting more attention. The surge in infections is causing a delay in chip production. Whether or not these countries can ensure chip production has become a central issue for many industries globally.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cctv#Semiconductor Industry#Investment#Cctv#Cnbc#Southeast Asian#Technavio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Taiwan Innovative Space will conduct a test launch of its Hapith I rocket in Australia later this year

Tispace will conduct a test flight of its two-stage, suborbital rocket Hapith I from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in Southern Australia. The flight will be used to validate the vehicle’s propulsion, guidance, telemetry, and structure systems, Tispace said in a news release.The launch facility, operated by space infrastructure company Southern Launch, received its license from the country’s industry ministry in March.
Economygcaptain.com

China Starts Shutting Down World’s Third-Busiest Port

By James Mayger (Bloomberg) China partly shut the world’s third-busiest container port after a worker became infected with Covid, threatening more damage to already fragile supply chains and global trade as a key shopping season nears. All inbound and outbound container services at Meishan terminal in Ningbo-Zhoushan port were halted...
EconomyBBC

Ningbo: Global supply fears as China partly shuts major port

The partial closure of one of China's biggest cargo ports due to coronavirus has raised fresh concerns about the impact on global trade. Services were shut on Wednesday at a terminal at Ningbo-Zhoushan port after a worker was infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19. Ningbo-Zhoushan in eastern China is...
Industrynwaonline.com

China's port shutdown raises concern for shape of shipping

A covid-19 outbreak that has partially shut one of the world's busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year's shipping nightmares. The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June covid...
EconomyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Lack of Engineers & Pandemic Slow Production Shift from China to Vietnam

Vietnam has long been considered the next major production base as companies want to diversify their supply chains to lower reliance on China. Yet, because of the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 outbreak in the region, tight border controls, and even local lockdowns, Apple, Google, Amazon, and their contract manufacturers are going to have problems with shifting their production to Vietnam this year. Yet, there is a bigger problem: not enough engineers in Vietnam.
Public HealthApple Insider

COVID delays Apple moving production away from China

Apple, Google, and others are having to delay or reduce plans to move manufacturing away from China, as the impact of the coronavirus makes governments increase border controls. "[Vietnam's] engineering workforce is still far from adequate," a supply chain executive familiar with Apple and Google's plans, told Nikkei Asia. "With...
Arkansas Online

China port terminal shuts for sixth day

China's Ningbo-Zhoushan container port, the world's third-busiest, remained partially closed for a sixth day Monday, amid ongoing concern over whether the shutdown will disrupt trade from the region longer term. The port hasn't published any updates on its operations since Wednesday, when it halted all inbound and outbound container services...
Public Healthmix929.com

Taiwan July export orders leap again, COVID variants a concern

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders grew more than expected in July and the government said the outlook for the island’s tech goods remains strong on demand for high-end chips, though it warned the spread of COVID-19 variants may further disrupt global supply chains. Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of...
Traffictheloadstar.com

Lithuanian rail link with China hits the buffers as tension rises over Taiwan links

Concerns are growing over alleged plans by China’s state rail operator to suspend services terminating in Lithuania in response to growing political acrimony between the countries. A spokesperson for Lithuanian Railways told The Loadstar it had received no official word from China Railway Container Transport (CRCT), a subsidiary of China...
ChinaCNBC

Why China's cracking down on tech — and what's next

China has been cracking down hard on its technology sector in recent months. The trend started in November 2020, when Ant Group, the financial technology company founded by billionaire Jack Ma, was about to go public in Hong Kong and Shanghai in what would have been the world's largest IPO. A few days before it was scheduled to be listed, the IPO was pulled.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Australiagcaptain.com

Australia Arrests Maersk Captain After Submarine Cable is Damaged by Dragging Anchor

Australia has charged the Master of a Maersk containership after his ship allegedly damaged a critical underwater cable connecting Western Australia with Singapore. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged the 59-year-old Ukranian captain of the MV Maersk Surabaya, a Liberia-flagged containership, after a section of the Australia Singapore Cable was damaged on August 1, approximately 6 miles off Perth.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Atlantic

An ‘Early Test Case’ for a China-Led World

For those of us wondering what kind of superpower China might be, we’ll soon get some clues in, of all places, Afghanistan. In the aftermath of the American departure, how Beijing handles relations with Kabul—whether it can forge economic ties with the Taliban, how much political and diplomatic sway it seeks, and, most crucial, if it can use its leverage to influence the new regime—could offer a window into how it might wield its newfound power in other global-security crises, especially in the absence of a strong American presence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy