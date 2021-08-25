As state water woes continue, Ventura County moves into worst drought category

California's drought has up to now been most severe in the state's central and northern regions, but that may be changing.

For the first time, a Southern California county has been moved into the worst drought category.

Ventura County has now fallen into the "exceptional" drought category when it comes to its water supply. It's in a stage 2 water shortage alert.

"We are putting out the signal that conservation is very important right now in order to preserve our reserves for next year," said Dan Drugan of the Calleguas Municipal Water District.

Long Beach's drought-friendly lawn program has saved 120 million gallons of water since 2010, and homeowners can even get reimbursed for labor, materials and landscape design.

The Calleguas Municipal Water District facility in Thousand Oaks is at capacity, and it will always be kept that way since it's the water reserves the county will dip into if there's a severe shortage. It's kept full by the yearly snowpack runoff from Northern California.

However, at Lake Casitas, the water level is low. The years of drought has those who monitor the county's water supply asking residents to cut back on their water usage, especially when it comes to outdoor watering, like lawns.

"When I talk about lawns, it's OK to have it but we encourage you to water efficiently," Drugan said.

Also check for leaks. If you have them, get them fixed.

According to the Calleguas Municipal Water District, some parts of Ventura County will record the lowest amount of rainfall ever accumulated.