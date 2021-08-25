Cancel
Meadville, PA

Police: Multiple people involved in Golfview Manor vehicle burglaries

By Keith Gushard Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 5 days ago

Several suspects appear to have been part of last week's vehicle burglaries at Golfview Manor apartment complex.

"We believe multiple people — at least three — were involved because three vehicles were stolen at around the same time," Chief Michael Tautin of Meadville Police Department said Tuesday.

The vehicles — plus more than $1,000 in cash and other valuables, and one firearm — were taken in multiple vehicle burglaries at the apartment complex off Park Avenue overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.

The three vehicles were recovered in Erie with the first found by Erie Police Department on Friday, Tautin said. They were processed for evidence Monday by a Pennsylvania State Police forensics team and have been returned to their owners.

However, anything of value that was in the three vehicles or others has yet to be recovered.

"We're continuing to work leads, but no one is in custody or has been charged," Tautin said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact police at (814) 724-6100.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

