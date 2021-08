In July, Finlandia University announced the FinnU Vacc to School Challenge with the goal of reaching a campus wide vaccination status of 70 percent. As part of this challenge, 10 student textbook awards were announced along with the chance for students to win even more prizes. Today, Finlandia is proud to announce the 10 winners of the FinnU Vacc to School Challenge Textbook Awards. $500 is being loaded onto their student accounts at North Wind Books and can be used to purchase required course texts for the semester. If they have already purchased books for fall, these funds can be used for spring 2022.