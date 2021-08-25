More colleges are requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. Some are starting to kick out unvaccinated students.

Since the first outbreak in Wuhan 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread worldwide, and on the different continents, new mutated variants have started to emerge. The available Covid-19 vaccines such as Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson protect fully vaccinated people from hospitalization and death, but their effectiveness is lower against some strains. The Delta variant, which originated in India in 2020, has become the dominant strain in the U.S due to its high transmissibility levels. According to recent reports, the Delta variant can spread easier through vaccinated people than other variants.