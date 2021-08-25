More colleges are requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. Some are starting to kick out unvaccinated students.
Students who don't follow college COVID-19 vaccine mandates are starting to face consequences. Several schools are charging unvaccinated students thousands of dollars in coronavirus testing fees to remain on-campus this fall during the pandemic. And some schools are imposing extra punishments: Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, announced that along with fining unvaccinated students, it would cut off their campus Wi-Fi access.www.blackmountainnews.com
Comments / 0