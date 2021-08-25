Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

More colleges are requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. Some are starting to kick out unvaccinated students.

Black Mountain News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents who don't follow college COVID-19 vaccine mandates are starting to face consequences. Several schools are charging unvaccinated students thousands of dollars in coronavirus testing fees to remain on-campus this fall during the pandemic. And some schools are imposing extra punishments: Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, announced that along with fining unvaccinated students, it would cut off their campus Wi-Fi access.

www.blackmountainnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinnipiac University#Covid 19 Vaccine#K 12 School#Wi Fi#Uva#Catholic Hbcu#Rowan University#Fda#Pfizer#Ohio State#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
EducationPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You May Have to Pay More to Do This

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S., health officials are doubling down on their main message: Get vaccinated. But those who still refuse to do so face more than just a heightened risk of severe infection. Unvaccinated people are getting banned from many popular tourist destinations, restaurants, theaters, and venues, with major cities implementing new proof of vaccination mandates for indoor spaces. That's not all being unvaccinated could cost you, however.
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

Michigan college enrollment dropped amid COVID, group urges state to step in

Alarmed by a slump in college enrollment among low-income students, a broad coalition of Michigan business leaders, foundations and college advocacy groups is recommending changes to the state’s college financial aid programs. The proposals include a new $3,000 annual scholarship for low-income students, and incentives to nudge state colleges and...
Collegeshometownheadlines.com

COVID and classes: Checking early reports from local schools, Berry College (and what’s next). Earlier: There are no records on how many local teachers, staff and students have been vaccinated.

As classes begin, we’re again monitoring COVID case and quarantine reports as they are released. Below are some updates as the new school year begins:. Rome City Schools. First reports due Friday. In 2020-21, the peak number of RCS quarantines: 442 students, 75 staff, 517 total. Floyd County Schools. Awaiting...
EducationNewsday

Students with disabilities could sue their schools to require masks

The school year is upon us, and the mask wars have flared up again. School board meetings attract parents adamantly opposed to their children wearing masks as well as parents, pediatricians and public health experts who say that mask-wearing is crucial to keeping children safe and curbing the pandemic. Educators...
Huntsville, ALcalhoun.edu

Calhoun Offers Cash Incentive for Vaccinated Employees and Students

The administration at Calhoun Community College announced plans to offer an incentive of $150 (one-hundred-fifty) dollars to each fully vaccinated Calhoun student enrolled in the fall 2021 semester and taking credit-bearing classes, as well as Calhoun employees. “Our first concern is the health and safety of our students, faculty, and...
EducationCNBC

Schools weigh vaccine and mask mandates as students prepare to return

Just as back-to-school plans get underway, a rise in coronavirus cases due to the delta variant threatens in-person learning. At the same time, the country remains divided on masking and vaccination requirements, particularly for schoolchildren. With schools and parents divided on mask and vaccine requirements, many school districts are planning...
CollegesEureka Times-Standard

Community colleges offer cash, textbooks to students who get vaccinated

Jaime Barrientos, a psychology student at Los Angeles Mission College, was searching for information on fall classes a couple weeks ago when he noticed that coronavirus vaccines were being offered during on-campus registration. He messaged a friend who was also unvaccinated and hadn’t planned on getting the shot, and the two of them spent the afternoon in the school’s library filling out paperwork for their first dose of the Pfizer regimen.
CollegesPosted by
KPCW

From Free Pizza To Free Tuition, Colleges Try Everything To Get Students Vaccinated

In late July, Jeremiah Monteiro, a rising sophomore at Purdue University, got a surprise visit from his school's mascot. The black and yellow train, known as the Boilermaker Special, pulled up to Monteiro's family home in Naperville, Ill., and Purdue officials presented the sophomore with a Willy Wonka-inspired golden ticket worth $9,992, the equivalent of a year's in-state tuition at the Indiana school.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

How Common is the Community Spread of the Covid-19 Virus by Vaccinated people?

Since the first outbreak in Wuhan 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread worldwide, and on the different continents, new mutated variants have started to emerge. The available Covid-19 vaccines such as Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson protect fully vaccinated people from hospitalization and death, but their effectiveness is lower against some strains. The Delta variant, which originated in India in 2020, has become the dominant strain in the U.S due to its high transmissibility levels. According to recent reports, the Delta variant can spread easier through vaccinated people than other variants.
Collegeswdrb.com

Vaccinated IU students move into dorms

Despite vaccine requirement, IU students relieved to return to campus on move-in day. Indiana University was one of the first public universities to require students to get vaccinated before the start of the school year. Most students said that's OK as long as they have a somewhat normal start to the school year.
Collegeshometownnewsvolusia.com

Stetson gives free tuition to two vaccinated students

Vaccinated Stetson University students Marcus Boyd and Joshua Sanchez will be receiving free tuition for a year, thanks to the Safer Stetson Awards. Mr. Boyd and Mr. Sanchez provided Stetson with their Covid-19 vaccination information through an anonymous voluntary system and were given a shot at winning a free college education during the Safer Stetson Awards over the summer. The drawing was Friday, July 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy