Albuquerque doctor Sharmin Dharas and her husband, Shams Mehri, can barely sleep as they wait for a call that, so far, has not come. “We can’t think about regular life,” Dharas said, describing the angst as she and her husband await word from their extended family in Afghanistan. “We’re not even thinking [about our] mental health. We are literally on adrenaline and go, go, go. We have less than five days to go, and God knows if we will even make the deadline.”