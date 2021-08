The winged spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) pest is native to Vietnam, Indian, and China, but in less than a decade the invasive insect has spread to nearly a dozen U.S. states, where it’s posing serious threats to vineyards, orchards, and hardwood timber in much of the Northeast and Middle Atlantic State region. The lanternfly was first detected in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014, according to the USDA. Since then, Pennsylvania vineyards have suffered considerable damage in high-infestation areas. Those infestations have prompted Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture to issue quarantines in multiple counties for the pest. New Jersey’s Somerset and Hunterdon counties are also under quarantine.