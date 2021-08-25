Janet F. Pelletier

Janet Frances Pelletier, 87, passed away Aug. 17, 2021, surrounded by family in her home in Bovina Center. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Irene (Fitzgerald) Hurley. She graduated from St. Brigid’s School in Watervliet, Catholic Central High School in Troy, and Mildred Elley School in Albany. Her career included several years in the New York State Department of Vital Statistics in Albany and, later, service as a social worker at the Delaware County Infirmary and in the office of Fritz Heinegg, M.D., both in Delhi. She was involved in many community and church volunteer activities, most notably starting a preschool (“Playschool”) with her friends at the Bovina UP Church, working with Delhi’s Open Door, and serving as a coordinator for the Fresh Air Fund in Delaware County.