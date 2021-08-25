Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, NY

Janet F. Pelletier

the-reporter.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Frances Pelletier, 87, passed away Aug. 17, 2021, surrounded by family in her home in Bovina Center. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Irene (Fitzgerald) Hurley. She graduated from St. Brigid’s School in Watervliet, Catholic Central High School in Troy, and Mildred Elley School in Albany. Her career included several years in the New York State Department of Vital Statistics in Albany and, later, service as a social worker at the Delaware County Infirmary and in the office of Fritz Heinegg, M.D., both in Delhi. She was involved in many community and church volunteer activities, most notably starting a preschool (“Playschool”) with her friends at the Bovina UP Church, working with Delhi’s Open Door, and serving as a coordinator for the Fresh Air Fund in Delaware County.

www.the-reporter.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delhi, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Erin, NY
County
Delaware County, NY
City
Bovina Center, NY
City
Watervliet, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
Hurley, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Loren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Brigid#Mildred Elley School#The Fresh Air Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy