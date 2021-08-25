Cancel
Great Falls, MT

Protesters rally against GFPS mask policy

By MTN News
Posted by 
KRTV News
KRTV News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sr4pX_0bc3Hzpo00

Great Falls public schools will start a new academic year on Wednesday, August 25.

For the week of August 23, Great Falls Public Schools will be operating under the "yellow phase" of its Covid policy, which means that masks are required in grades K-6, and strongly encouraged in grades 7-12.

The GFPS website will be updated weekly to inform people about the most recent status.

On Tuesday evening, some people protested the policy by standing along the side of 10th Avenue South and holding signs.

Here are links to articles about how several of the largest school districts in Montana are addressing the mask issue:

GREAT FALLS PUBLIC SCHOOLS GREEN-YELLOW-RED GRAPHIC:

GFPS
GFPS

Comments / 5

