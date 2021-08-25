Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

CL Gets A Call From Her ‘No.1 Fan’ John Malkovich: “I’m Very Proud Of You”

By MC Galang
HipHopDX.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing her comeback single “SPICY” yesterday, South Korean rapper-songwriter CL shared another clip with her fans last night (August 24). Post-video launch, CL shared her video call with award-winning actor John Malkovich on Instagram. The actor congratulated her on the song’s release saying, “First of all, I’m your number one fan,” he gushed. “I’m very proud of you. I’m very delighted to see you back recording, singing, and dancing. It’s really moving for me, and I’m very proud of you,” he told the K-pop veteran.

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Cl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Video Call#Actor#South Korean#Alpha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movies/Film

‘The Survivalist’ Trailer: John Malkovich Rules the Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland

Forget Being John Malkovich. This October, you’ll be fleeing John Malkovich. Let’s just hope everyone hasn’t already fled the reading of this article after that terrible pun. In The Survivalist, Malkovich stars as a gang leader who’s out for the blood of a young woman, played by Ruby Modine, daughter of Matthew Modine. This sets him on a collision course with an ex-FBI agent (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) in a post-apocalyptic action thriller that is bound for release this October.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

John Malkovich takes on Johnathan Rhys Meyers in The Survivalist trailer

It’s the downfall of humanity as we know it. But enough about the news, The Survivalist is a post-apocalyptic action movie about a small group trying to protect a woman from being kidnapped by a gang. John Malkovich, of Being John Malkovich and Con-Air fame, plays Aaron, the leader of...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
dreddsinfo.com

Tamar Braxton Unveils Disturbing New Face After Botched Plastic Surgery – Video

Tamar Braxton Unveils Botched Plastic Surgery In New TikTok Video. Tamar Braxton looks like a whole different person. The superstar singer/tv star removed her makeup and revealed her new face to fans – after undergoing an unspecified surgical procedure. However,, fans were not impressed and, in fact, were disturbed by...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

After NeNe Leakes Reveals Gregg Leakes is Dying, Kenya Moore Writes a Kind Message

Gregg Leakes may only have days left to live. “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” star Kenya Moore has had a very interesting relationship with NeNe Leakes. While they have been able to get along at times, when they clashed, it got ugly pretty fast. During NeNe’s final season on the show, she could barely be in the same space with Kenya. It didn’t take long for them to get into an argument. And things nearly got violent between them a couple of times.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Sharon Stone's Baby Nephew Dead: Cause of Death a Heartbreaking Health Condition

Sharon Stone's baby nephew, River, has died after the family rushed him to the emergency room due to an urgent health condition. On Monday, Stone delivered the heartbreaking news about her nephew and godson's passing. She shared a video tribute on Instagram to honor the short life of River, alongside the caption, "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021."
People

HGTV's Carmeon Hamilton Is 'Drawing Strength' from Outpour of Love After Husband's Death, Says Friend

HGTV's Carmeon Hamilton is leaning on a "close circle of support," according to her friend, after her husband Marcus died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday. In an Instagram Story post shared on Monday, interior design blogger and lifestyle influencer Shavonda Gardner shared an update on Hamilton and thanked followers for the "outpouring of love and support" for the Design Star: Next Gen winner, 35, and her son Davin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy