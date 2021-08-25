CL Gets A Call From Her ‘No.1 Fan’ John Malkovich: “I’m Very Proud Of You”
After releasing her comeback single “SPICY” yesterday, South Korean rapper-songwriter CL shared another clip with her fans last night (August 24). Post-video launch, CL shared her video call with award-winning actor John Malkovich on Instagram. The actor congratulated her on the song’s release saying, “First of all, I’m your number one fan,” he gushed. “I’m very proud of you. I’m very delighted to see you back recording, singing, and dancing. It’s really moving for me, and I’m very proud of you,” he told the K-pop veteran.hiphopdx.com
Comments / 0