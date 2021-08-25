A pound of meth seized during a traffic stop on I-70 in Cooper County Monday

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Kentucky man was arrested Monday morning after a traffic stop leads to a seizure of one pound of meth.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Larry Dyer for following a vehicle too closely.

According to the probable cause statement, the trooper saw items consistent with the use of meth in the vehicle and while talking with Dyer, Dyer appeared to be overly nervous and vague.

The trooper then got consent to search the vehicle. The trooper found a pound of meth in the spare tire compartment.

Dyer is charged with second-degree drug trafficking.

Dyer has a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

