Michigan student IDs provide suicide prevention resource

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich., (WOOD) — As students head back to class this year, they might notice a new addition to their school IDs. Last February, Republican state Rep. Andrea Schroeder sponsored HB bill 5482, which focused on suicide prevention in teens. The bill has since been signed into law and now requires all schools in the state to print the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number on IDs for students sixth through 12th grades.