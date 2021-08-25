Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan student IDs provide suicide prevention resource

By Whitney Burney
WLNS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich., (WOOD) — As students head back to class this year, they might notice a new addition to their school IDs. Last February, Republican state Rep. Andrea Schroeder sponsored HB bill 5482, which focused on suicide prevention in teens. The bill has since been signed into law and now requires all schools in the state to print the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number on IDs for students sixth through 12th grades.

www.wlns.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, MI
Education
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Caledonia, MI
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Kent County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Mental Health Foundation#Republican#Hb#Mental Heath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy