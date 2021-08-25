El Paso’s Cleveland Square Park to host Juan Gabriel tribute concert

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free live music event that includes a tribute to the late Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

The outdoor concert will be held Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. in Cleveland Square Park downtown.

Juan Gabriel impersonator Aaron Palacios will perform starting at 9 p.m.

Organizers say you're welcome to bring your lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.

Food trucks will also be on site, but alcohol and grilling won't be allowed.

