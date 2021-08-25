Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso’s Cleveland Square Park to host Juan Gabriel tribute concert

By Mark Ross
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Igw0S_0bc3FfDG00

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free live music event that includes a tribute to the late Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

The outdoor concert will be held Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. in Cleveland Square Park downtown.

Juan Gabriel impersonator Aaron Palacios will perform starting at 9 p.m.

Organizers say you're welcome to bring your lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.

Food trucks will also be on site, but alcohol and grilling won't be allowed.

More concert information is available by clicking here .

The post El Paso’s Cleveland Square Park to host Juan Gabriel tribute concert appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Grilling#Live Music#Alcohol#Recreation Department#Mexican#Kvia
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Half of El Paso Community College still learning virtually

EL PASO, Texas -- More than half of El Paso Community College's close to 24,000 students are back on campus, while the other half are still taking classes online. EPCC President William Serrata said half of this semesters classes are in-person and online, taking advantage of the hybrid model as well, which is a combination The post Half of El Paso Community College still learning virtually appeared first on KVIA.
Fort Bliss, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Donations needed for Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas -- As Afghan refugees have made their way to the Borderland, many people from the community want to know what they can do to help.  The Armed Services YMCA is collecting items that will go directly towards the refugees at Fort Bliss.  The organization is in need of clothing including long skirts, The post Donations needed for Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss appeared first on KVIA.
Posted by
KVIA ABC-7

Watch LIVE: El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony

EL PASO, Texas -- They are among the best the Sun City has to offer in the world of sports. The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame is holding an induction ceremony Wednesday at 6 p.m. for its class of 2021. You can watch the entire ceremony in the video player at the top of The post Watch LIVE: El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Roddenberry Planetarium carries on legacy of Star Trek creator born in El Paso 100 years ago

EL PASO, Texas -- "Space. The final frontier." Those words are heard at the beginning of every episode of Star Trek, the original TV series. The man who created Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry, was born in El Paso 100 years ago this week. The Roddenberry Planetarium, which used to be located at the El Paso The post Roddenberry Planetarium carries on legacy of Star Trek creator born in El Paso 100 years ago appeared first on KVIA.
Posted by
KVIA ABC-7

Groundbreaking set for new luxury apartments in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Far east El Paso will soon have new luxury apartments. Furman Malooly Development, a recently formed partnership, is scheduled to break ground on Desert Commons on Sept. 1.The apartment complex will be located at 2801 Zaragoza. Desert commons will be the latest luxury multi-family development in El Paso. It's part of The post Groundbreaking set for new luxury apartments in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

West El Paso’s Aceitunas Beer Garden sold to new owners after 36 years

EL PASO, Texas -- After 36 years of operation, there will be new owners at a west El Paso bar and entertainment favorite. Paul Rakowitz and Alton Poe first opened the doors of Aceitunas Beer Garden in 1985, with Poe's daughter Maddison joining the owners' group back in 2011. Ironically, Poe met Maddison's mother at The post West El Paso’s Aceitunas Beer Garden sold to new owners after 36 years appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

AT&T workers build real basketball court for little El Paso boy spotted with makeshift hoop

EL PASO, Texas -- A group of AT&T workers were so moved by a little El Paso boy's love for basketball that they decided to build him a basketball court after seeing the child create his own makeshift court out of plywood in his family's yard. “He reminded me a lot of when I used The post AT&T workers build real basketball court for little El Paso boy spotted with makeshift hoop appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso’s Freakazoid Robots Festival canceled due to Covid concerns

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Commissioners and the El Paso City-County Health Authority have decided that the Freakazoid Robots Festival slated for Labor Day weekend should be cancelled. Their reasoning is that the festival would put attendees at risk of contracting or spreading the Covid-19 virus amid the surge of the Delta The post El Paso’s Freakazoid Robots Festival canceled due to Covid concerns appeared first on KVIA.
Posted by
KVIA ABC-7

Alternative Baseball expands to bring America’s pastime to those with special needs in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Being on the spectrum can make many things difficult - fitting in, being accepted and having the confidence to be the best version of yourself. Alternative Baseball is hitting a home run in its efforts to change that across the country and now they’re expanding to Las Cruces. Taylor Duncan The post Alternative Baseball expands to bring America’s pastime to those with special needs in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man wins $450,000 with scratch-off lottery ticket

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man has claimed the top prize with a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. Demetrio Ponce won $450,000. However, he chose the cash value option to get all the money at once. He had the option of getting a $500 a week payout for 20 years. The ticket was purchased The post El Paso man wins $450,000 with scratch-off lottery ticket appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Screen time during pandemic impacted El Paso kids vision

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso pediatric ophthalmologist says she’s seeing more kids coming into her practice, giving them stronger vision prescriptions over the last year, adding that screen time is partly to blame. “Vision is so important and vision screening is important, especially now that the school (has started)," said Dr. Violeta Radenovich, The post Screen time during pandemic impacted El Paso kids vision appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy