Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey Throws A One-Of-A-Kind 150th Anniversary Parade

By Bob Vosseller
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TEJz_0bc3FbgM00
Lacey Historical Society members carry their banner during the 150th Anniversary parade of Lacey Township held in Gille Park. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

LACEY – A Thursday night parade is not the norm. Nor is a parade route along an access road in a park. Having an announcer from a wrestling organization is rare as well but perhaps that is what made this 150th Lacey Anniversary event so unique.

That evening, antique cars, public officials, a myriad of township organization representatives, headed down a stretch of road within Gille Park. Each time they got to a certain point, they were introduced by the parade’s emcee who later hosted the free wrestling competition after the parade.

Organizations like the Lacey Elks, local Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, sports groups, the Lacey Historical Society, the governing body and former public officials were introduced. It was warm that evening but the community spirit present that night just may have made it feel warmer as numerous families came out, some with their pets, to cheer on those who help make Lacey what it is today.

The members of the Lacey United Methodist Church took the opportunity to promote their free barbecue scheduled for next month while the Lacey Historical Society donned their period attire to add to the fun of the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHvh9_0bc3FbgM00
Lacey Mayor Peter Curatolo and Committeeman Steven Kennis join friends along the parade route in a vintage convertible during the 150th Anniversary Parade in Gille Park. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

Lacey Girls Softball were waving to parade watchers draped in red, while blue was the color of the Lacey Antler Lodge #1 of Forked River. The Lacey Rotary Club were present as well with their banner.

Sen. Christopher Connors who also serves as Lacey’s Township Attorney, waved to parade watchers from a crimson vintage sports car.

Former Mayor Ed Scanlon, a current member of the Lacey Board of Education and former Committeewoman Helen Dela Cruz were also riding in vintage vehicles as part of the parade.

Mayor Peter Curatolo and Committeeman Steve Kennis enjoyed a ride in a convertible while Committeeman Mark Dykoff and Timothy McDonald walked the route carrying the official Lacey 150th anniversary banner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUcRn_0bc3FbgM00
Drop the disc and win a prize was the plan for a Lacey lad who tried his luck at a game board as part of the post Lacey 150th Anniversary Parade activities held at Gille Park. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

This summer has proven a popular time for Lacey’s Sesquicentennial (that’s a fancy way of saying 150th anniversary). A few days after the parade, the event committee joined forces with Argos Farm to host a Birthday Butterfly Bash.

That event included Unlimited Cow Train Ride, Unlimited Jumbo Jumper Pillow, entry into the Sunflower Field, and of course visiting the Farm Animals. The first 100 families who purchased tickets received a butterfly to release at the farm.

The year isn’t over yet and there are many more Lacey 150 events scheduled. Activities include a photo contest, a geocaching scavenger hunt, beach blanket bingo and the screening of “The Lacey Life” a film produced Girl Scout Troop 50249.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23p25J_0bc3FbgM00
Two wrestlers take to the mat set up at Gille Park following the Lacey 150th Anniversary parade. One appears ready to stamp out the other but it was all in fun. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

As things wrap up, a town-wide Thanksgiving celebration will be held. For the latest updates regarding Lacey 150 events, follow Lacey Township’s 150th Anniversary page on Facebook at @lacey150.

For those interested in helping out the Lacey 150 Committee or who want any more information about the events planned, e-mail lacey150@laceytownship.org or contact the Lacey Township Recreation office at 609-693-1100 ext. 2203.

Comments / 0

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cub Scouts#Sports Car#Boy Scouts#Girl Scouts#Lacey Girls Softball#The Lacey Rotary Club#Lacey 150th#Argos Farm#The Farm Animals#Facebook#Lacey 150 Committee
Related
Beachwood, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Beachwood Community Day Shines Despite The Rain

BEACHWOOD – It took more than a little rain to keep people away from Beachwood Community Day. There was a slight drizzle for most of the day. A few times, there would be steady rain for a few minutes. The band performed classic rock songs like Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” This is the song that says “Thunder only happens when it’s raining.” Fortunately, there was no thunder or lightning.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Scouts Achieve The Summit Award And More

TOMS RIVER – Scouts who are a part of the Venture Crew 129, chartered by the American Legion Post #129 in Toms River, have earned their Summit Award and much more throughout their adventurous year. The Venture Crew was initially formed to give scouts a high adventure program and shifted...
MoviesPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Crestwood Village Six Movie Night

WHITING – On September 10, “The Secret: Dare To Dream” will be shown. This movie is based upon the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne. The movie follows Miranda (Kate Holmes) who struggling to raise her children in Louisiana. When a hurricane devastates their area, fortunately a person who believes in the power of positive thinking comes along… Also starring Jerry O’Connell and Josh Lucas.
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

Girl Raises Funds To Donate K9 Buddy Bags

POINT PLEASANT – Brick Township resident Morgan didn’t ask for any ordinary gift when it came to her 11th birthday this year. Instead, she raised funds to purchase a Buddy Bag from the K9 Defender Fund to give to the Point Pleasant Police Department. The Buddy Bag is packed with K9 first aid equipment for routine or emergency medical treatment. Included in the donation was also a K9 oxygen rescue mask.
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

Local Pets Available For Adoption

BRICK – Lovey is a two and a half year old boy who was pulled from an overcrowded NJ shelter and has been waiting since September for someone to fall in love with him. Lovey is very spirited and outgoing. He is the first one to run and greet you in our free roaming room. Lovey has watched many of his kitty friends go home and when he sees the carrier come in to get them, he jumps right in hoping it’s his turn! He is super affectionate and LOVES to play! He can be an escape artist so a watchful eye is necessary so he does not run out the door. He can live with a smaller dog that is used to cats.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

The Arc To Host Inaugural Mini Golf Tournament

OCEAN COUNTY – The Arc, Ocean County Chapter is hosting a Miniature Golf Tournament and Gift Auction fundraiser on September 25 at Barnacle Bill’s Amusements in Ortley Beach. This fun and inclusive outdoor event will feature an 18-hole round of mini golf, participation prizes, mini gift auction and 50/50 raffle...
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

9/11 Memorial Ceremony To Mark 20th Anniversary

MONMOUTH COUNTY – To reflect and remember those who were lost, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners will be holding a September 11 Memorial Ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook at 460 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands on September 11 at 8 a.m. “As we approach the 20th anniversary of...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

9/11 Exhibition To Be Displayed At Library Branches

TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Library has announced that it will take part in “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” memorial & museum’s education exhibition. The downloadable educational exhibition shows the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

P. David Correll: One Man, One Voice

7:10am, September 5th. Low roar of conversation carries through classrooms and halls – students eager to reconnect with their friends and start the new year. An odd boop sound rings overhead. 7:11am, cutting through the noise is a transcendental voice proclaiming, “GOOOOOD MORNING INDIANS!” For a lifetime this simple sentence stops one in their tracks; energizes and invigorates, leaves a mark on their soul. Every alumni of Toms River South knows the voice. It’s the being whose aura glows like the northern lights and whose energy is that of the sun. Only one being on earth has this gift: P. David Correll.
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Record Crowds Come To Jackson Event

JACKSON – National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and that mission was clearly accomplished during its recent event. The night provided an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,...
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

Crisis Hotline Volunteers Needed

JERSEY SHORE – Crisis Hotline Volunteers needed for CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties’ training beginning September 14, twice a week every Tuesday & Thursday for six weeks from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Training will be held in person at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd, Toms...
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Skate Park Ribbon Cutting Saturday

TOMS RIVER – A new skate park built at Castle Park will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Saturday, August 21. There will be a skating exhibition show by Jeff Jones – Hell on Wheels, and giveaways such as a Tony Hawk skateboard. The Recreation Department will also be onsite to give out waiver forms and usage tags.
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Fines Illegal School

BRICK – The township has begun fining the operator of a school that opened up in a former temple because they did not get the proper clearances and inspections. Temple Beth Or, on Van Zile Road, closed earlier this year and was sold. With a declining congregation, the group was having trouble maintaining the large site.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Volunteers Have Cats Available For Adoption

OCEAN COUNTY – Local volunteers run shelters for cats and kittens looking for a good home. Jennings, pictured here, is a precious girl good with other cats and dogs looking for her forever home. Please put an app on this beautiful girl! To start the application process, visit Calling All Cats on Facebook.
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

Guadagno To Head Mercy Center

ASBURY PARK – Former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno will now be the executive director of the Mercy Center, a nonprofit founded by the Sisters of Mercy in Asbury Park. Guadagno had formerly been CEO of Fulfill, which provides food and other necessities to those in need throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. She will step into the role being vacated by Sister Carol Ann Henry, who is retiring after 39 years.
Bradley Beach, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Bradley Beach Presents Pirate Day On August 21

BREADLEY BEACH – Enjoy a fun, family festival with a town-wide treasure hunt, craft show and more on Pirate Day, set for August 21. At 10 a.m., the Bradley Beach Public Library will be offering a story teller for Pirate Story Time in the Riley Park bandshell. The craft show runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Riley Park and will have vendors selling a variety of crafts including sea glass art, soaps, candles and unique gifts. Music by Kenny K & the Way will be playing from 12 to 3 p.m.
Howell, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Community Comes Together To Support National Night Out

HOWELL – Hundreds of residents in the Howell community came together on August 3 to support local law enforcement and emergency services at National Night Out. What began in the 80s with people leaving their porch light on to come out against crime, National Night Out has evolved into a large community event bringing together law enforcement and emergency services, all together in one night to support each other.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Peer Leadership Camp Focuses On SEL Topics

TOMS RIVER – Incoming fifth grade students from the district’s twelve elementary schools were invited to participate in the fourth annual Peer Leadership Camp. This week-long program focused on enhancing students’ leadership skills with a focus on self-care, empathy, kindness, acceptance of others, and the ability to communicate. “The mission...

Comments / 0

Community Policy