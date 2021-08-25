Cancel
Charlie Watts Dead At 80; Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Pay Tribute To Rolling Stones Drummer

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and more celebrities are paying tribute to Charlie Watts after the musician passed away earlier this week. The Rolling Stones drummer, who was previously treated for throat cancer in 2004, died at the age of 80 at a hospital in London Monday surrounded by loved ones. His rep confirmed the news via a statement published on the Rolling Stones' Twitter account Tuesday.

