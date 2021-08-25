Cancel
Livingston County, NY

COVID-19 Update: Livingston County remains at ‘high’ transmission rating

By MALLORY DIEFENBACH mdiefenbach@batavianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENESEO — As Livingston County has entered a “high” transmission rating for COVID-19, area officials are maintaining a “status quo” approach. “Please understand what the classification of high means to Livingston County and the actual statistics,” said County Administrator Ian M. Coyle in a news release. “High for our county means 96 confirmed cases out of a population of over 61,000 residents. That, of course, means scores if not more of unconfirmed cases because of the often asymptomatic nature of the virus response in certain individuals.

TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

How you can help Hurricane Ida victims

(CNN) — Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center says. Ida's arrival comes on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and was described by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards as "one of...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...

