Utah Volleyball Opens 2021 Season With Pair of Matches Against Utah Valley

Match 1: Utah (0-0) at Utah Valley (0-0) Friday, Aug. 27 | 6 p.m. MT. Match 2: Utah (0-0) vs. Utah Valley (0-0) The No. 19-ranked Utah volleyball team will open the 2021 season with a pair of matches against the Utah Valley Wolverines this weekend to get the fall slate started. The Utes will travel to Orem, Utah for the season opener this Friday, Aug. 27 with the match scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. MT. The match at Lockhart Arena will air on ESPN+, while live stats can be found here.