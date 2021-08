Students can look forward to food, goodies and Welcome Week events in the University District and on campus over the next few days. The off-campus community can enjoy free food trucks, home safety devices and welcome bags containing information on the neighborhood and coupons for local businesses from Aug. 18-22, Rachel DeMooy, the Willie J. Young, Sr. Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement program manager, said in an email. Students will also be able to connect with OCCSE at the Student Involvement Fair and provide suggestions for off-campus community building.