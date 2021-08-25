Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

The S&P 500 has rallied yet again during the day on Monday, as Jerome Powell recently stated that although tapering probably happens between now and the end of the year, the reality is that interest rate hikes are nowhere near. With this being the case, the market has been rallying for quite some time and it continues to same behavior that we have seen multiple months in a row. The 50 day EMA underneath is massive support, sitting just below the uptrend line.