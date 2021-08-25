Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

The three major benchmarks logged their first losses of the week, as Wall Street waits for additional comments regarding stimulus from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. Developments in Afghanistan also captured the attention of traders, after two explosions outside of Kabul airport killed at least 12 U.S. service members. In turn, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell sharply from yesterday's record closes. Meanwhile, the Dow fell triple digits, snapping its four-day winning streak due to mixed economic data. Conversely, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), notched its best day since Aug. 18.
