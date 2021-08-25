Cancel
Stocks

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo was unchanged.

StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied to records on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it’s still far from pulling interest rates off the record low that’s helped markets soar, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year. The S&P 500 rose 39.37, or 0.9 percent, to 4,509.37 to […]
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Sensex surges while Asian markets continue Wall Street’s rally, FTSE 100 high on commodity prices

Indian indices opened on new record highs following the rally in Asian and US peers. Sensex opened over 300 points up while Nifty is above 16,800. Asian stocks started the week on a positive note following the Wall Street rally after the Fed chairman’s morale-boosting comments last week. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi started off with gains while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite began flat. Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the three major indexes closing the session and the week higher - hitting record closing for the fourth time this week. The rally came after...
StocksFrankfort Times

Global shares rise after US Fed signals low rates will stay

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were higher Monday, as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates were here to stay for some time. France's CAC 40 rose less than 0.1% in early trading to 6,684.18, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.1%...
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Edge Higher in Early Trading, Holding Near Records

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Move on Powell Comments

The S&P 500 has rallied yet again during the day on Monday, as Jerome Powell recently stated that although tapering probably happens between now and the end of the year, the reality is that interest rate hikes are nowhere near. With this being the case, the market has been rallying for quite some time and it continues to same behavior that we have seen multiple months in a row. The 50 day EMA underneath is massive support, sitting just below the uptrend line.
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Opens Mixed as Eyes Turn to Jobs Report; Dow Down 15 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Monday, mindful that a strong August labor market report at the end of this week could easily precipitate the first tightening of monetary policy since the pandemic began. In a keenly-awaited speech on Friday, the Federal Reserve Chairman had left the door...
Stocksinvesting.com

Stock Market News: U.S. Dollar Down, Markets Up, Awaiting NFPs

Market Indexes: All 4 indexes rose last week, aided by a weaker US $, and rising energy prices. The Russell small caps bounced back in a big way, gaining 5%, while the NASDAQ added 2.8%. Volatility: The VIX fell 11.7% last week, ending Friday at $16.39. High Dividend Stocks: These...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street gains as dovish Fed eases taper fears

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved to fresh record highs on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors responded positively to the Federal Reserve's dovish comments on tapering in monetary stimulus and what that might mean for the economic recovery. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) jumped 3.1% to...
StocksSpringfield News Sun

Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; S&P 500 still near record

Stocks were moving higher Wednesday, keeping the market near record levels as earnings season winds down and investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve. Stocks were moving higher Wednesday, keeping the market near record levels as earnings season winds down and investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve.
Stocksbuffalonynews.net

U.S. stocks reach for the stratosphere, dollar in doldrums

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared on Friday. after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell all but confirmed the Fed's tapering process will begin this year,. "What (Powell) said seemed to be in line with universal expectations, that he wasn't going to say much," Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta told Reuters Thomson Friday. "He did confirm that a taper beginning this year is definitely on the table."
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Fall from Highs as Investors Await Stimulus Input

The three major benchmarks logged their first losses of the week, as Wall Street waits for additional comments regarding stimulus from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. Developments in Afghanistan also captured the attention of traders, after two explosions outside of Kabul airport killed at least 12 U.S. service members. In turn, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell sharply from yesterday's record closes. Meanwhile, the Dow fell triple digits, snapping its four-day winning streak due to mixed economic data. Conversely, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), notched its best day since Aug. 18.
Stocksstlouisnews.net

Profit-takers take money off table on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday ahead of Friday's yearly Federal Reserve symposium which will star Chairman Jerome Powell. "Sentiment is positive but vulnerable to shifts ahead of the Jackson Hole conference which features Fed Chair Powell on Friday," Rob Carnell, ING head of Asia research said in a note, according to the Reuters Thomson news agency.
Stockskfgo.com

Stocks hold gains on easing Fed taper worries as Powell speech awaited

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares held onto their recent gains on Wednesday after last week’s pummelling, as global equities rebounded thanks to a combination of positive COVID-19 vaccine news and easing worries over tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last off...
StocksPosted by
UPI News

U.S. markets rise slightly as GameStop leads 'meme stock' rally

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rose slightly on Tuesday while shares of GameStop surged amid a resurgence of so-called "meme stocks." The S&P 500 rose 0.15% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.52% as both indexes hit record highs for the second consecutive day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 32.19 points, or 0.091%.

