‘Lego Master’ artist explains his job creating building challenges for contestants

It's time for a new episode of LEGO Masters, and after a series of challenges that have included creating puppets, sea creatures, and builds hanging off of one brick, the show is not resting on its laurels for its next challenge, and we've got your exclusive first look at what's is in store. The new episode is titled Flip My Block, and as you can see in the clip above, Will Arnett is embracing his inner home designer and having the contestants take a picturesque city block and turn it into their own "motion-filled extreme dream destinations". The builds we get a glimpse of look incredible, and there is a lot of sleeve ripping as well, and you can check out all the mayhem in the video above.