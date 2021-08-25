Cron, Joe setting tone for Rockies' offense
CHICAGO -- Looking around Major League Baseball, it’s tough to argue that there’s anyone feeling better at the plate than C.J. Cron. In his first season with the Rockies, Cron owns a .276 average and a .905 OPS, the latter of which ranked 10th in the National League coming into Tuesday. It’s been an overall respectable season for Cron, but since the calendar flipped to August, the 31-year-old has broken off one of the most impressive months in the Majors.www.mlb.com
Comments / 0