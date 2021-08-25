Cron, Joe setting tone for Rockies' offense

Every week in March, I kept seeing C.J. Cron crawl up the draft boards as the hype of Cron in Coors. Anecdotally, I saw him getting drafted in the top 150 banking on the playing time, and success with a big bat like that in Coors. Cron had an excellent 2018 with the Rays with his first 30 plus (and 20 plus) home run season. He followed up that in 2019 with a similar year with Minnesota but with 60 fewer plate appearances. 2019 was a much stronger year Statcast-wise, as he had a hard hit rate over eight percentage points better than 2018. He also cut down his K rate to 21.4%, and from a power bat like Cron, that is eyebrow raising. He didn’t get enough time in 2020 to show off that continuous improvement, so 2021 was the year for more of a breakout, especially in a hitter-friendly park.