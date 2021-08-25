With voting rights fight far from over, Manchin compromise is path forward
Before the Senate adjourned for August recess, a telling series of votes was held. While movement on the bipartisan infrastructure package has many pundits and voters feeling optimistic about the apparent deal-making inclination of the Senate today, some Republicans continue to operate in bad faith surrounding critical discussions around campaign finance and voting reforms — including reforms that are inherently non-partisan in nature.www.wvnews.com
