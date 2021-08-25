Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

With voting rights fight far from over, Manchin compromise is path forward

By Becky Ceperley, Rick Staton
WVNews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the Senate adjourned for August recess, a telling series of votes was held. While movement on the bipartisan infrastructure package has many pundits and voters feeling optimistic about the apparent deal-making inclination of the Senate today, some Republicans continue to operate in bad faith surrounding critical discussions around campaign finance and voting reforms — including reforms that are inherently non-partisan in nature.

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Gerrymandering#Campaign Finance#Republicans#Senate#American#The For The People Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Obvious Voting-Rights Solution That No Democrat Will Propose

Democrats in Congress are considering a policy that was long unthinkable: a federal requirement that every American show identification before casting a ballot. But as the party tries to pass voting-rights legislation before the next election, it is ignoring a companion proposal that could ensure that a voter-ID law leaves no one behind—an idea that is as obvious as it is historically controversial. What if the government simply gave an ID card to every voting-age citizen in the country?
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Senate Democrats Face An Unfamiliar Campaign Problem: Major Primaries

Democrats are looking down the barrel of contested Senate primaries in three races that represent their best opportunities to win GOP-controlled seats in 2022. In Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, multiple candidates are lining up top-flight campaign teams and raising the sums necessary to put together serious campaigns. While there’s no guarantee any of the races will turn contentious or end up calamitous, it’s an unfamiliar situation for a party used to essentially anointing candidates in the most important Senate races.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Will Democrats choose voting rights, as they should, or Senate comity? | COMMENTARY

Last week, House Democrats under Speaker Nancy Pelosi approved the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which was intended to restore the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 to its former civil rights glory. The vote fell along partisan lines with all 212 House Republicans voting against it. That was sadly predictable. For years now, states with majority Republican legislatures have been ...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Casey wants to work around Senate filibuster, as Dems face roadblocks on voting rights, immigration, guns

WASHINGTON — It was a brief moment of levity and personal connection during a long night of votes ahead of a major bipartisan accomplishment this month in the U.S. Senate. Senators, both Democrats and Republicans, bumped elbows and cracked jokes about the legislative slog while crammed in a hideaway in the Capitol, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., recalled in a recent interview. And, to the delight of reporters, some senators ventured out to the Senate Carry-Out, a mainstay of grab-and-go food in the basement.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Democrats cheer as U.S. House passes federal voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation bolstering the federal Voting Rights Act as Texas Republicans in Austin work to swiftly advance new voting restrictions the bill is aimed at preventing. The federal legislation, which passed along party lines, would again require states with a history...
Presidential ElectionNPR

The House Has Passed A Bill To Restore The Voting Rights Act

House lawmakers approved new legislation aimed at protecting the right to vote on Tuesday, amid a wave of restrictive new elections laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures. The bill is named for the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year. "Old battles have become new again,"...
Presidential Electioneenews.net

House Dems find path forward on reconciliation vote

The House is expected to vote this afternoon on the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, while setting up a late September deadline for taking up the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure package in a bid to mollify the moderate bloc of Democrats that stalled action yesterday. The Rules Committee met this morning to...
Congress & Courtstexasscorecard.com

Cruz Stops Democrats’ Latest Attempt to Federalize Elections

In another blow to Democrats in D.C. and the Texas Legislature, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, blocked congressional Democrats’ latest attempt to give the federal government control over states’ voting rules. Last Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–NY) tried to pass Democrats’ already rejected election-takeover legislation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy