CHICAGO (CBS) — Selling body parts to the highest bidder – it’s a gruesome, unregulated practice we first exposed in 2019. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina has reported, families unknowingly thought they were donating their loved ones’ bodies for medical research – only to find out they were dissected and sold off. Now, as a result of our reporting – a new Illinois state task force met for the first time today. Their goal is to look at how other states regulate the sale of body parts, and come up with a set of rules and regulations for the industry. In a news release,...