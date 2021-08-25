Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Defense falters early, bats go quiet as Kansas City Royals win streak ends in Houston

Derrick
 5 days ago

Defensive miscues put the Kansas City Royals in an early hole, and their offense never got started as the four-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday night in Houston. The Royals had just four hits and were shut out for the eighth time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Houston Astros in front of an announced 22,964 at Minute Maid Park. They can still salvage a series victory with a win on Wednesday afternoon.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#The Kansas City Royals#The Houston Astros#The Kansas City Star#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kansas City Royals host Houston Astros to close out homestand

The Kansas City Royals will close out their homestand with a four game series against the Houston Astros. After being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Kansas City Royals could really use some wins. Unfortunately for Kansas City Royals fans, things aren’t going to get any easier for the Royals as they get set to face their next foe.
Alliance Review

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Astros (70-47) meet the Kansas City Royals (49-67) Monday night for an 8:10 p.m. ET first pitch to open a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium. Let's analyze the lines around the Astros vs. Royalsodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Jake Odorizzi is the projected starting pitcher for...
Posted by
Hutch Post

Royals win over Houston Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the eighth inning, helping the struggling Kansas City Royals to a back-and-forth 7-6 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Scott Barlow gave up a homer to Jason Castro in the ninth, but...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kansas City Royals look to claim series against Houston Astros

The Kansas City Royals have a chance to take their series against the Houston Astros with one more win. For the third time in as many nights, the Kansas City Royals are looking to hand the Houston Astros a loss. So far we’ve seen the Royals beat the Astros twice, which is impressive considering how good Houston is this season and how bad Kansas City has been all year.
WGNtv.com

Royals’ power at Wrigley Field ends the Cubs’ two-game winning streak

CHICAGO – For the first time in a little while, there seemed to be at least a glimmer of some optimism on the field for the Cubs at Wrigley Field. After taking the last two games of their series against the Reds in Cincinnati, the hosts got two quick runs off Royals’ pitching in the first three innings to take a 2-0 lead. But hope is a bit of a dangerous thing for a team that’s doing what they can do to finish out the season after a major roster change at the beginning of the month.
Posted by
Daily Herald

Perez on a home run tear for rebuilding Royals

The major league leader in home runs is a pitcher, and he needs no introduction. The guy in second place is a catcher - and that's pretty remarkable in its own right. Kansas City's Salvador Perez has been on an extended tear since the All-Star break, and he now has 38 home runs on the season, just three behind major league leader Shohei Ohtani. Perez is on track to set an American League record for most homers by someone who played at least 75% of his games behind the plate. Carlton Fisk set the previous mark of 37 in 1985, so as long as Perez catches enough games, he'll surpass Fisk.
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBDetroit News

Tigers' Robbie Grossman not rattled by Blue Jays' four-outfielder alignment

Detroit — When Robbie Grossman walked up to the plate in the first inning Saturday night, something didn’t look right. The Blue Jays were short an infielder. Then he looked out beyond the infield and there were four fielders stationed around the outfield. “That’s different,” Grossman said. When he flew...
waynedailynews.com

Early Season Three Game Winning Streak Ends In Walk-Off Fashion

O’NEILL – Tuesday night marked game number four in six days ahead of a week off for the Wayne High softball team. WHS visited O’Neill Tuesday evening and most of the runs were scored late which saw O’Neill get the last chance in the home half of the seventh with a walk-off 4-3 victory. O’Neill improves to 2-3 while Wayne High saw their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 3-2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy