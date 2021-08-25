FBI: Man shows gun, robs bank in Walmart on Wyoming NE
A bank robber chose the late afternoon to target a branch inside a Walmart in Northeast Albuquerque on Tuesday. The FBI and Albuquerque police are now looking for the man, who was wearing a cap with a Zia symbol, dark mask and a gray sweatshirt with the Champion brand logo, when he displayed a handgun and robbed the First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart at 2266 Wyoming NE, near Menaul, just before 6 p.m., according to the FBI.www.abqjournal.com
