On Wednesday (August 25), Lil Nas X dropped a trailer for his highly anticipated debut album Montero, which will be out September 17. The trailer, which immediately follows the events of his visual for “Industry Baby,” begins with a Montero News Network (MNN) broadcast of a news anchor, played by Lil Nas X himself. "Breaking news! Power bottom 'rapper' Lil Nas X and his Caucasian friend led a prison escape this morning," he reports. "This comes just months after the talentless homosexual was sentenced to five years in prison. Investigators say that anybody that comes into contact with the power bottom should contact authorities. Immediately."