On Thursday, August 26, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden was presented with a report on the origins of the COVID-19 “Coronavirus.” The report, by all accounts, was “inconclusive” and neither provided the “smoking gun” for nor debunked the theory that the virus originated in a Chinese state-run laboratory in Wuhan, China. Blamed by many to have been hampered by a lack of cooperation from Chinese authorities, the report was a disappointment for both sides of the argument. The one point of agreement is that the virus originated in the Wuhan province of China. From there, it is only disputed whether the virus matured naturally or was the result of manipulation by scientists in the lab.