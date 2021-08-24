You Can Read Vol. 1 Issue 26 Of FANGORIA Now!

Cassandra Magrath (Wolf Creek, Scare Campaign, The Dustwalker) stars in the upcoming horror film Witches of Blackwood. A death in the family brings Claire (Magrath) back to her hometown, but it seems the town has been overshadowed by a mysterious darkness, riddled with child-snatching witches. Witches Of Blackwood is directed by Australian filmmaker Kate Whitbread (The Dustwalker, Life on Earth: Severance, Spirit of the Game, Surviving Georgia) and also stars John Voce (Penelope, Pimp, Crush) and Nicholas Denton (Spirit of the Game, Glitch). Plenty of creepy folk horror vibes in abundance, including what looks to be a very dead-eyed local coven. Hold onto your souls and watch the trailer below!
