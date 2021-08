A new operation was launched by Brazil’s Federal Police force with the goal of shutting down money-laundering operations. The Brazilian Federal Police released a statement on Thursday detailing its new plan to combat money laundering crimes. The investigation, named ‘Operation Compliance,’ saw more than 150 federal police officers carrying out more than 30 search and seizure warrants across the nation. The targets were in the cities of Goiânia, Campo Grande, São Paulo, Laranjal Paulista, Recife and Vitória. The investigation had been ongoing since 2018.