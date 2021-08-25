Cancel
NFL

Owusu-Koramoah out for Browns after weightlifting accident

By Nick Shepkowski
 5 days ago
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah perhaps took the saying “use your head” a little too literally as he recently was the victim of a weightlifting accident that required him to get stitches in his forehead.

Owusu-Koramoah, now playing for the Cleveland Browns, missed Tuesday’s practice as a result. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned the accident after Tuesday’s practice session but wouldn’t clarify what led to the accident but did specify that the 2021 Butkus Award winner was not bench pressing.

Stefanski also added that Owusu-Koramoah saw a doctor and is doing fine after being asked if the rookie out of Notre Dame will be entering concussion protocol.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah through the years at Notre Dame

